Kabali fame Sai Dhanshika made appearances in films like Paradesi, and Solo, and made her Telugu debut in 2022 with the comedy Shikamaru. Since then, the actress has been busy with her upcoming Telugu projects. The actress will be next seen in Dakshina helmed by Osho TulasiRam fame director Mantra. She also recently gave her nod to another Telugu film, Anthima Theerpu. The film has a stellar star cast including Amit Tiwari, Vimala Raman, Aakasamantha, Damarukam fame Ganesh Venkatraman, Deepu and Satya Prakash in prominent roles.

Anthima Theerpu is touted to be a legal drama directed by A Abhiram and backed by D Rajeswara Rao. The title was revealed at a press meet held in Hyderabad recently.

During the press conference, Sai Dhanshika stated that she really owes her growth and success in films to the media. Speaking about the film she said, “All the actors in Anthima Theerpu got to bag interesting characters. I truly understood the significance of a supportive producer during the making of the film. We are coming up with a unique story and I hope you all like it.” Sai Dhanshika.

Amit Tiwari shared that he had noticed a burning passion in the producer to make quality cinema and felt that the industry needed such passion like him.

Abhiram earlier worked as an associate director for several films of veteran filmmaker Muthyala Subbaiah.

Sharing more about the film Abhiram said, “Anthima Theerpu unfolds in a village backdrop and Sai Dhanshika has performed beyond my expectations in the film. Amit Tiwari and Naga Mahesh will be seen as memorable characters and Koti (garu) gave a terrific album.” He also mentioned they will announce the release date shortly.

Produced under the banner Sri Siddi Vinayaka Movie Makers, Anthima Theerpu also features Chitram Srinu, Kotesh Manav, Mahendranath, Phani, Venkat, Sarath Kalyan, Bhavya, Srimani, Sirisha, Murali Bobbili and Sunita Manohari in supporting roles. Garry BH is the editor of the film and Dragon Prakash and Devaraj are the action directors.

