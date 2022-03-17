'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna': Bappi Lahiri's Grandson's Emotional Tribute At Mirchi Music Awards

Later singer-composer Bappi Lahiri’s grandson Swastik Bansal led an emotional tribute for the veteran at a music event. In his tribute, Swastik sang Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which is one of the biggest hits composed by Bappi Lahiri. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and had featured in the 1976 film Chalte Chalte. Bappi Lahiri, who composed songs for movies such as Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, among others, was known for bringing the genre of disco music to India. He breathed his last at the age of 69 on February 15. The singer died at CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

In a video released from the Mirchi Music Awards that were held in Mumbai on March 8, Swastik can be seen performing the popular song. For the tribute, the little one was joined by his mother and Bappi Lahiri’s daughter Rema Lahiri, and singer Sonu Nigam.

As Swastik started singing, a collage of pictures of the late singer-composer appeared on the screen on the stage. The clip showcased Rema tearing up as she heard the song, Swastik also broke down towards the end of his performance and hugged Nigam, who completed the rest of the song as the audience members stood up to pay respect to the late singer.

Notably, Bappi Lahiri’s last on-screen appearance was with his grandson Swastik. The two went to Bigg Boss 15 to promote the latter’s song Bachcha Party.

Mirchi Music Awards also paid tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar. Lata ji, who was known as the Nightingale Of India, died at the age of 92 on February 6 owing to COVID-19 related complications. It was Nigam who paid tribute to the legendary singer as he sang his popular duet with Lata Mangeshkar - Do Pal from Veer Zaara. In the tribute, Lata’s portions were sung by Shruti Pathak and Jonita Gandhi.

