Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan Set to Start Shooting for Pooja Hegde Co-starrer's 90 Day Schedule in Kajrat

Megastar Salman Khan recently concluded the shooting for his much-awaited Katrina Kaif co-starrer film Tiger 3. While the fans are already excited about the film that is scheduled for next year’s release, Salman Khan is gearing up to start the shoot of his next titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor will be kick-starting the shoot for the film at ND Studios in Karjat.

The report further confirmed that Salman Khan will be kicking off a long marathon schedule in Karjat. The makers have chalked out a 90-day schedule and the actor will be stationed in the city until the shoot is completed. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will also have two foreign schedules which will be finalised in the coming weeks. Per the report, Salman Khan does not want to lose out on any days so the film releases on New Year’s Eve.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also features Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, playing the roles of Salman’s brothers. As per the report by the entertainment portal, Venkatesh will also be starring in the film.

Speaking about the action sequences in the film, Anal Arasu will be choreographing the high-octane action scenes and Brahmastra cinematographer V Manikanda is on board as well. Touted as a cross-cultural love story, actors from North and South will be part of the cast including veteran actor Venkatesh. The actor has also brought big names on board including music composer Devi Sri Prasad and cinematographer V Manikandan.

Reports had been doing the rounds that Salman Khan will be producing the film after Sajid Nadiadwala backed out of it. A report in the entertainment portal stated, “He (Nadiadwala) wanted to rework the budget, script and even rethink the entire setup of the film, including the casting of key characters. Salman, on the other hand, believed in the script and wanted to take it to the floors as soon as possible. He felt there was no connection between the failure of Sajid’s recent films and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman had kept his date diaries open for this venture.”

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will release on December 30, 2022.

