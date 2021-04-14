Kabir Bedi Opens Up on Son Siddharth Bedi's Schizophrenia and Suicide: 'The Guilt is Enormous'

Actor Kabir Bedi recently opened up about the death of his son Kabir Bedi, who took his life in 1997, when he was 25, after being diagnosed with schizophrenia. In an interview, ahead of the launch of his autobiography Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor, he said that the guilt is enormous and will always remain.

During the launch of the book cover, he also talked about the importance of one’s family standing by them when they are suffering from mental illness. Talking to Bollywood Hungama he said, “Siddharth was a very brilliant young man… He was exceptional in his abilities, and then suddenly, one day, he couldn’t think. We tried so hard to first figure out what was wrong, and for three years, we battled these unknown ghosts, and eventually, he had this extremely violent breakout in the streets of Montreal, and it took eight policemen to nail him down. And then, the doctors in Montreal finally diagnosed him as schizophrenic."

“He came to Los Angeles and we tried our best to battle this. In the end, it is a battle that I lost because he chose to go through suicide. He couldn’t bear the world that schizophrenia gave him." he added.

Even after several years, the guilt is enormous for Bedi.

“The guilt one suffers when somebody in your family dies by suicide is enormous, no matter how much you try. You always feel you could have done something to save that person’s life," Kabir concluded.

