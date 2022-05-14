Kabir Khan Reveals He to 'Used to Study from Shah Rukh Khan's Notes' at Jamia

Filmmaker Kabir Khan’s association with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan goes way back than one would have thought. The Delhi-born filmmaker who has made films like ‘83, Ek Tha Tiger, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has worked with Shah Rukh on many occasions. Most recently the two worked on an ad campaign for Dubai tourism. However, in a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed how he knew Shah Rukh from his college days in Delhi.

Speaking to Mashable, Kabir revealed that he was a junior of Shah Rukh at Jamia Millia Islamia University’s AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (MCRC). The duo studied the filmmaking course at MCRC where Shah Rukh was Kabir’s senior. Kabir told Mashable that he was doing the Masters in Communication course which was predominantly a filmmaking course. He added, “Before me, the most famous person from our institute was Shah Rukh Khan. He was my senior in MCRC. I used his notes to study. I knew Shah Rukh before he joined the industry.”

Not just Shah Rukh, Kabir was also friends with the actor’s wife Gauri Khan. The director revealed, “His wife and I used to dance together and we did a show together called West Side Story.” Kabir also said that Gauri is a “fabulous dancer.”

Kabir also shared his experience of working with Salman and told Mashable, “To work with Salman at that point in time where you know it was the peak of his stardom and he had become demi-god by that time and especially for a film like Bajrangi Bhaijaan which in a certain sense dared to redefine him at a time when he didn’t need redefining was interesting.” The filmmaker added that he would like to give Salman the credit for going along with the movie and choosing a role that did not conform to his perception of a big action star.

Kabir’s last movie 83 starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone and narrated the story of how the Indian cricket team won its first world cup.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.