Kabir Khan Says India Didn't Win World Cup Match Before 1983, Twitter Corrects Him
Kabir Khan has directed the upcoming film '83 which is based on India's Cricket World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer Singh is playing Kapil Dev in the film.
Image: Twitter/Kabir Khan
As the release date of Kabir Khan's '83 draws near, it seems that the director has landed himself in hot water with cricket fans. A recent factual error regarding the World Cup has turned Khan into a trolling target for cricket fans.
Kabir Khan, in conversation with Bollywood Hungama, talked about how 1983 was a turning point for India's role in the world of cricket. Talking about it, he also stated that prior to 1983 India had never won a cricket world cup match before.
"Till ‘83, India had never won a single match in the history of the World Cup. And the World cup had been on since 1975. Also, West Indies had not lost a single match in the history of the World Cup till then. The first match of the World Cup in 83 was India vs West Indies where they actually defeated the West Indies, which was the big upset."
Fans were quick to point out that the fact was wrong. India had won a single match before 1983 in the 1975 World Cup. The match was played against East Africa on June 11, 1975, and India won by 10 wickets. Cricket fans took to Twitter to point out Kabir Khan's mistake.
The 1975 East African team after listening to this pic.twitter.com/fCAtTq6Emr
— Nihal Anand (@nihalishungry) January 13, 2020
Or ye aadmi #83 WC pe film bana rha hain😂😂
Toh dosto aap film se kya kya umeed kar sakte hain...movie ek dum true story pe bani hogi😂😂...agar aapko action scenes bhi dikh jaaye to jhuth mat samjhna usko😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5ggM4sShpa
— 🐐Allrounder #Hit-Man #ABD (@Feku06580507) January 13, 2020
What rubbish? India had won a match against East Africa in 1975 world cup. Here is score card of the match.https://t.co/1pYvSNkPjA
— Vishal 🇮🇳 (@vishalkmumbai) January 13, 2020
Nevertheless, Kabir Khan was right about the West Indies cricket team. The country did not lose any matches since 1975 in the World Cup until its first match on June 9, 1983 which was against India. The rivalry between the two countries went up to the final match of the tournament with India emerging victorious. The question remains whether Kabir Khan kept all this in mind directing '83.
