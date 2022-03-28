Kabir Khan Talks About His Identity, Trolling, and Patriotism

Director Kabir Khan’s name has been associated with hits like ’83, Phantom, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and others. His cinematography has been often praised and particularly for the documentary Beyond the Himalayas. Despite such accolades, Kabir has often been targeted for his name. At a summit held on March 26, the director expressed his pain of being trolled for his identity.

At this summit, while in an interview with a news channel, Kabir said that he feels bad when people target him for his name. The director felt that 10 years ago, people refrained from saying their personal opinion but today social media has become a powerful weapon.

Kabir felt that with the arrival of social media, no one wants to accept responsibility for their words. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan director further said that today, there’s more negative news on social media compared to positive news.

Kabir said that he is asked to go to Pakistan since he is Muslim. The director added that he has been to Pakistan once and Lashkar (a terrorist outfit) said that he should return to India. The director told the news channel that it’s as if he belongs to nowhere.

Kabir also talked about the difference between nationalism and patriotism. Kabir said that every filmmaker should have their reflections in films made by them. The director said that sometimes they show tricolour in films.

Kabir feels in today’s scenario there is a difference between nationalism and patriotism. To explain this, Kabir puts forward the example of his film ’83. He said that to prove nationalism, a counterpoint or villain is needed. While for patriotism, he said that no counterpoint or villain is needed. Kabir said that patriotism is pure love for your country and his film 83, he said, showcased patriotism.

Kabir has also directed films like Kabul Express, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight and The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye.

