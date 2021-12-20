Kabir Khan to Helm Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2? Here is What the Filmmaker Has to Say

Bollywood actor Salman Khan announced the official sequel of his 2015 hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan at the RRR pre-release event in Mumbai on Sunday. The sequel is set to be written by S S Rajamouli’s father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the original film. Director Kabir Khan had helmed the project back in 2015, however, he earlier mentioned that he is not much keen on sequels. BollywoodLife recently reached out to the 83 director who revealed whether he is going to be a part of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.

He told the publication that he doesn’t believe in sequels but he also believes that ‘never say never’. He revealed that although he knows there is something being written it has not come to him yet. However, he would like to direct if the story excites him.

Apart from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kabir Khan has directed Salman in Ek Tha Tiger and Tubelight. Talking about their collaboration, he added that he would love to reunite with the actor. He also praised the actor and said that whatever he is, it is because of Salman Khan.

The original film follows Salman as a simple-minded Hanuman devotee, Pawan, who crosses paths with a mute girl, Munni, from Pakistan after she strays accidentally into India. The rest of the story of the much-loved blockbuster revolves around Pawan’s, also known as Bajrangi, attempts to unite the child, played by Harshali Malhotra, with her parents across the border.

Talking about the casting of the film, Kabir earlier told PTI that Salman as Pawan was his initial and only choice. When writer K V Vijendra Prasad, who wrote the story, brought the idea to Kabir for developing the screenplay, he wanted Salman as “he has this magical connection with children and if I can capture that with Munni, it will fly and I also know that Salman feels strongly about the politics of the film”.

