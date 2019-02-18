LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Kabir Khan's '83 Team to Feature Harddy Sandhu as Madan Lal & Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath

The Kabir Khan directorial, with Ranveer Singh in the lead, is likely to go on floors by May, after a 10-day “bonding and training session” in Dharamshala.

Updated:February 18, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
Image: Saqib Saleem, Harddy Sandhu /Instagram
Unlike India’s 1983 World Cup journey, which was a low-key event until the team registered its maiden victory on the English soil, Kabir Khan’s directorial ’83, based on the momentous event, is turning out to be quite the affair. Film and sports enthusiasts are closely eyeing the cast of the film, which is led by Ranveer Singh playing Kapil Dev.

Latest news pertaining to the cast of the film comes in form of a recent report published in Mumbai Mirror that claimed that Punjabi singer-actor Harddy Sandhu and Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem have been roped in to play the role of Madan Lal and Mohinder Amarnath, respectively.

The film is likely to go on floors by May, after a 10-day “bonding and training session” in Dharamshala. The team will begin filming in May in Scotland and London, for a 100-day schedule, the report added.

As it stands now, the 14-man squad recreated for the film has Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Ammy Virk as Balvinder Singh Sandhu, Jiiva as Srikanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandip Patil and Pankaj Tripathi as the team manager and PR Man Singh.

A number of cricketers from the squad have also been working with actors behind the scenes to train them. Kapil Dev, Madan Lal, Yashpal Sharma and Balwinder Sandhu have lent support to the film. '83 will release on April 10, 2020. It is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan, and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

