English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kabir Khan's '83 Team to Feature Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal & Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath
The Kabir Khan directorial, with Ranveer Singh in the lead, is likely to go on floors by May, after a 10-day “bonding and training session” in Dharamshala.
Image: Saqib Saleem, Harddy Sandhu /Instagram
Loading...
Unlike India’s 1983 World Cup journey, which was a low-key event until the team registered its maiden victory on the English soil, Kabir Khan’s directorial ’83, based on the momentous event, is turning out to be quite the affair. Film and sports enthusiasts are closely eyeing the cast of the film, which is led by Ranveer Singh playing Kapil Dev.
Latest news pertaining to the cast of the film comes in form of a recent report published in Mumbai Mirror that claimed that Punjabi singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu and Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem have been roped in to play the role of Madan Lal and Mohinder Amarnath, respectively.
The film is likely to go on floors by May, after a 10-day “bonding and training session” in Dharamshala. The team will begin filming in May in Scotland and London, for a 100-day schedule, the report added.
As it stands now, the 14-man squad recreated for the film has Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Ammy Virk as Balvinder Singh Sandhu, Jiiva as Srikanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandip Patil and Pankaj Tripathi as the team manager and PR Man Singh.
A number of cricketers from the squad have also been working with actors behind the scenes to train them. Kapil Dev, Madan Lal, Yashpal Sharma and Balwinder Sandhu have lent support to the film. '83 will release on April 10, 2020. It is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan, and presented by Reliance Entertainment.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Latest news pertaining to the cast of the film comes in form of a recent report published in Mumbai Mirror that claimed that Punjabi singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu and Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem have been roped in to play the role of Madan Lal and Mohinder Amarnath, respectively.
The film is likely to go on floors by May, after a 10-day “bonding and training session” in Dharamshala. The team will begin filming in May in Scotland and London, for a 100-day schedule, the report added.
As it stands now, the 14-man squad recreated for the film has Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Ammy Virk as Balvinder Singh Sandhu, Jiiva as Srikanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandip Patil and Pankaj Tripathi as the team manager and PR Man Singh.
A number of cricketers from the squad have also been working with actors behind the scenes to train them. Kapil Dev, Madan Lal, Yashpal Sharma and Balwinder Sandhu have lent support to the film. '83 will release on April 10, 2020. It is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan, and presented by Reliance Entertainment.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X Launched in India, Prices Start From Rs 5 Lakh
- Australian Couple Grows Human-Sized Cabbage After 9 Months of Hard Work, Eats Coleslaw for Two Weeks
- HP Spectre x360 13 Review: When A Good Windows Convertible Evolves Into a True Great
- All is not Well Between Alia Bhatt and Beau Ranbir Kapoor? The Actress Answers
- Jharkhand-based NGO Yuwa Wins Laureus Sport for Good Honour
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results