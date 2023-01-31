Marathi actress Vanita Kharat is a prominent face in the film and telly industry. From cracking the most hilarious jokes in the famous television show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra to giving the audience a good laugh for her character of a maid in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, Vanita has won the hearts of the masses umpteen times.

Now, the 31-year-old is soon to begin a new chapter in her life with a special someone. Vanita is nothing but excited to tie the nuptial knot with her partner Sumit Londhe very soon. Recently, the actress shared a sneak peek of her mehendi ceremony with Sumit on Instagram, looking madly in love.

“Mehendi,” captioned Vanita on her post. The pictures captured the comedian dressed in a multi-coloured, heavily-embroidered, vertical-striped dress, having subtle ruffle bottoms. Intricate patterns, laced with exquisitely weaved mirrorwork of several boho patterns were embedded in the greenish-tinted attire. Vanita’s would-be-husband also donned the perfect hue of a traditional outfit.

Sumit was dressed in an all-white kurta-pajama set which he layered with a lime-green jacket. A tiny red handkerchief also peeked from his breast pocket. Vanita exuded the ideal wedding glow as she flaunted her impressive mehendi art on her hands. She was seen in all smiles posing with her beau for the clicks.

On January 21, Vanita made the big announcement of her marriage to Sumit by dropping a passionate picture of the duo kissing in rain, completely drenched on her IG handle. The post sent fans berserk, with many diving into the comments to congratulate the couple. Check out the romantic pictures here:

According to a report by ETimes, Vanita and Sumit are expected to share several fun-filled videos and photos of the several rituals and pre-wedding functions, leading up to their big day. Although the love birds were in a relationship for quite some time, they kept a fairly low profile about their partnership, staying away from the gaze of the public and shutterbugs.

On the work front, while Vanita is currently seen in Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra, Sumit is busy with his digital content creations and blogging.

