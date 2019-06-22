Take the pledge to vote

Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor Film Opens Big, Earns Rs 20.21 Crore

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh has opened to packed theatres. The film has become the fourth biggest opener of this year in Bollywood.

Updated:June 22, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor Film Opens Big, Earns Rs 20.21 Crore
Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh has opened to packed theatres. The film has become the fourth biggest opener of this year in Bollywood.
Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film opened to packed theatres on June 21 and has impressed fans at the ticket window. Raking in Rs 20.21 crore on its first at the box office, Kabir Singh has become Shahid's biggest opener till date. Earlier, his biggest box office opener was Padmaavat which collected Rs 18.21 crore nett on day one.

Giving away the figures, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#KabirSingh is terrific on Day 1... Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s biggest opener [surpasses *Day 1* biz of #Padmaavat: ₹ 19 cr]... Biggest *non-holiday* opening day of 2019 [surpasses #TotalDhamaal: ₹ 16.50 cr]... Is a craze amongst the youth... Fri ₹ 20.21 cr. India biz." (sic)

As of now, the film has made its way to the list of top five box office openers of 2019, and stands at the fourth position, preceded by Bharat, Kalank and Kesari. Ranveer Singh's Valentine's Day release Gully Boy is ranked at the 5th position. Notably, Kabir Singh is the only film to have a traditional Friday release, whereas the other listed films hit theaters on extended weekends.

Kabir Singh has been promoted well and hinges on Shahid’s star-power. The film has Kiara Advani opposite Shahid and their chemistry has been one of the talking points on the social media.

Priyanka Sinha Jha of News18 gave 3.5/5 stars to Kabir Singh. "Shahid Kapoor’s transformation into Kabir, especially when he degenerates into a manic, unpredictable rage is impressive. In his turn as the obsessive crazy lover, Kapoor reminds us of what a fine actor he has turned out to be," she wrote in her review.

"Reddy despite a brooding despairing protagonist takes things many notches higher and makes it one helluva trippy ride," she added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

