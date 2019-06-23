Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor Film is Unstoppable, Earns Rs 22.71 Crore

Shahid Kapoor's film 'Kabir Singh' remained unstoppable on its second day as well, raking in over Rs 22.71 crore at the box office.

News18.com

Updated:June 23, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor Film is Unstoppable, Earns Rs 22.71 Crore
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...

Despite average response from the critics, Shahid Kapoor's latest release Kabir Singh has turned out to be a game-changer in the actor's career as it opened to a staggering Rs 20.21 crore, making it his biggest opener ever. The film remained unstoppable on its second day as well, raking in over Rs 22.71 crore at the box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh is estimating that the film will easily do the business of Rs 70 crore over the weekend. Tweeting the latest box office figures of the movie, Adarsh wrote, "#KabirSingh is unstoppable and unshakeable... Continues its heroic run on Day 2... Scores big numbers, despite #INDvAFG #CWC19 cricket match... Eyes ₹ 70 cr [+/-] weekend... Fantastic trending PAN India... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr. Total: ₹ 42.92 cr. India biz." (sic)

Even though the film has been doing exceptionally well at the box office, many criticised it for being "misogynistic" and "patriarchal". Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is a Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

The film has made its way to the list of top five box office openers of 2019, and stands at the fourth position, preceded by Bharat, Kalank and Kesari. Ranveer Singh's Valentine's Day release Gully Boy is ranked at the 5th position.

The film features Kiara Advani opposite Shahid.

Priyanka Sinha Jha of News18 rated movie 3.5/5. "Shahid Kapoor’s transformation into Kabir, especially when he degenerates into a manic, unpredictable rage is impressive. In his turn as the obsessive crazy lover, Kapoor reminds us of what a fine actor he has turned out to be," Jha wrote in her review.

