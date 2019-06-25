Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Starrer Earns Rs 88 Crore

Despite mostly negative reviews, Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is on its way to become a blockbuster. After an overwhelming weekend collection, the film maintained its momentum at the box office on Monday as well. The Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy earned Rs 17.5 crore on Monday, inching closer to the 100-crore mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures, and said that most big budget films do not earn that much on a Sunday, so it is a laudable achievement for Kabir Singh. After earning Rs 70.83 crore in its opening weekend, the film's earnings so far stands at Rs 88.37 crore.

#KabirSingh is sensational... ₹ 17.5 cr+ on a working day [Mon]? Most biggies don't collect that on a Sun... Eyes ₹ 200 cr... May challenge #Uri [highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019]... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr. Total: ₹ 88.37 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2019

Kabir Singh, which released in 3123 screens in India, is going strong in single screens as well as multiplexes. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has Kiara Advani as the female lead.

Despite being criticised for its patriarchal, violent and misogynistic protagonist, and releasing on an non-holiday weekend, Kabir Singh has emerged as the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the domestic box office this year. The entire film has been leaked by piracy website TamilRockers, but it did not impact the business much.

Kabir Singh overtook Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat to become the biggest opener in Shahid's career. The actor took to Instagram to share a happy picture with Kiara and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga after the first weekend numbers came in.

