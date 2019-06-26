Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kabir Singh BO Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor Delivers His First Solo Rs 100 Crore Hit Film

'Kabir Singh' is an official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead.

News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kabir Singh BO Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor Delivers His First Solo Rs 100 Crore Hit Film
A still from song 'Tera Ban Jaunga'( Image: Youtube)
Loading...

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh is having a terrific run at the box office. Despite mixed reviews, the film has been doing exceptionally well. After an overwhelming weekend and Monday collections, the film maintained its momentum at the box office on Tuesday as well.

The film, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Released in 3,123 screens, the film raked in over Rs 16.53 crore on day 5. It's current total now stands at 104.90 crore.

Tweeting the latest box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#KabirSingh cruises past ₹ 💯 cr... Shahid Kapoor scores his first *solo* century... Extraordinary trending on weekdays... Eyes ₹ 130 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr. Total: ₹ 104.90 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER." (sic)

Kabir Singh is an official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. Here the same roles are essayed by Shahid and Kiara Advani, respectively.

Kabir Singh overtook Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat to become the biggest opener in Shahid's career. Despite being criticised for its patriarchal, violent and misogynistic protagonist, and releasing on an non-holiday weekend, Kabir Singh has emerged as the third biggest Hindi opener at the domestic box office this year. Salman's Bharat, which released on Eid, earned a whopping Rs 42.3 crore on its first day, becoming the biggest opener of 2019. The other two films of 2019 that had strong box office collections on Day one are Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore) and Kesari (Rs 21.06 core).

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram