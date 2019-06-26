Kabir Singh BO Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor Delivers His First Solo Rs 100 Crore Hit Film

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh is having a terrific run at the box office. Despite mixed reviews, the film has been doing exceptionally well. After an overwhelming weekend and Monday collections, the film maintained its momentum at the box office on Tuesday as well.

The film, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Released in 3,123 screens, the film raked in over Rs 16.53 crore on day 5. It's current total now stands at 104.90 crore.

Tweeting the latest box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#KabirSingh cruises past ₹ 💯 cr... Shahid Kapoor scores his first *solo* century... Extraordinary trending on weekdays... Eyes ₹ 130 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr. Total: ₹ 104.90 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER." (sic)

#KabirSingh versus the biggies... Days taken to reach ₹ 💯 cr... 2019 releases [screen count in brackets]...⭐️ #Bharat: Day 4 [4700]⭐️ #KabirSingh: Day 5 [3123]⭐️ #Kesari: Day 7 [3600]⭐️ #GullyBoy: Day 8 [3350]⭐️ #TotalDhamaal: Day 9 [3700]Nett BOC. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2019

Kabir Singh is an official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. Here the same roles are essayed by Shahid and Kiara Advani, respectively.

Kabir Singh overtook Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat to become the biggest opener in Shahid's career. Despite being criticised for its patriarchal, violent and misogynistic protagonist, and releasing on an non-holiday weekend, Kabir Singh has emerged as the third biggest Hindi opener at the domestic box office this year. Salman's Bharat, which released on Eid, earned a whopping Rs 42.3 crore on its first day, becoming the biggest opener of 2019. The other two films of 2019 that had strong box office collections on Day one are Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore) and Kesari (Rs 21.06 core).

