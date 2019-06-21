Kabir Singh Box Office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani Film Set to Open Big

A lot depends on Kabir Singh for Shahid Kapoor. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has opened to packed theatres today and is likely to impress at the ticket window. In fact, some trade pundits believe that it has the potential to become Shahid’s biggest opener till date.

As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has been allotted 3616 screens. Out if these, 3123 screens are in India and 493 screens outside India. Adarsh says that Kabir Singh is going to register a sizeable collection on the opening day. He tweeted, “…starts with a bang... Not just urban centres, even mass-dominated areas witness excellent occupancy in morning/pre-noon shows... Big *Day 1* biz on the cards. India biz.”

#KabirSingh screen count...India: 3123Overseas: 493Worldwide total: 3616 screensStarts with a bang... Not just urban centres, even mass-dominated areas witness excellent occupancy in morning/pre-noon shows... Big *Day 1* biz on the cards. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 21, 2019

Kabir Singh, Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, has been promoted well and also hinges on Shahid’s star-power. After films like Haider, Udta Punjab and Padmaavat, he has developed a loyal fan base. In fact, his commercially unsuccessful films like Shaandaar and Batti Gul Meter Chaalu opened to satisfactory numbers.

Read: Kabir Singh Celeb Reviews: Bollywood Calls Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Film Brilliant

The film has Kiara Advani opposite Shahid and their chemistry has been one of the talking points in the initial reviews. If things go as planned then the film may have an opening around Rs 15 crore, reports Business Today.

However, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for big ticket Hindi films to sustain a good box office momentum after the first weekend. Will Kabir Singh emerge victorious on that part?

Follow @News18Movies for more