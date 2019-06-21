Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kabir Singh Box Office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani Film Set to Open Big

With a substantial screen count and decent film reviews, can 'Kabir Singh' deliver a good first day opening for Shahid Kapoor?

News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kabir Singh Box Office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani Film Set to Open Big
Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh
Loading...

A lot depends on Kabir Singh for Shahid Kapoor. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has opened to packed theatres today and is likely to impress at the ticket window. In fact, some trade pundits believe that it has the potential to become Shahid’s biggest opener till date.

As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has been allotted 3616 screens. Out if these, 3123 screens are in India and 493 screens outside India. Adarsh says that Kabir Singh is going to register a sizeable collection on the opening day. He tweeted, “…starts with a bang... Not just urban centres, even mass-dominated areas witness excellent occupancy in morning/pre-noon shows... Big *Day 1* biz on the cards. India biz.”

Kabir Singh, Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, has been promoted well and also hinges on Shahid’s star-power. After films like Haider, Udta Punjab and Padmaavat, he has developed a loyal fan base. In fact, his commercially unsuccessful films like Shaandaar and Batti Gul Meter Chaalu opened to satisfactory numbers.

Read: Kabir Singh Celeb Reviews: Bollywood Calls Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Film Brilliant

The film has Kiara Advani opposite Shahid and their chemistry has been one of the talking points in the initial reviews. If things go as planned then the film may have an opening around Rs 15 crore, reports Business Today.

However, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for big ticket Hindi films to sustain a good box office momentum after the first weekend. Will Kabir Singh emerge victorious on that part?

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram