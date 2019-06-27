Kabir Singh Box Office Day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani Film Earns Rs 120 Cr

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh is having a dream run at the box office. Making its way to the Rs 100 crore club on the fifth day of its release, the film maintained its momentum at the box office and earned Rs 15.91 crore on Wednesday. The film's total box office collection after six days is now Rs 120.81 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#KabirSingh is displaying strong legs at the BO... Refuses to slow down on weekdays... Has eclipsed the biz of all films... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr. Total: ₹ 120.81 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER." (sic)

#KabirSingh is displaying strong legs at the BO... Refuses to slow down on weekdays... Has eclipsed the biz of all films... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr. Total: ₹ 120.81 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2019

In another tweet, he informed that Kabir Singh, a traditional Friday release has raced ahead the first week's box office collection of films like Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy. Both the films had an extended weekend release. He tweeted, "#KabirSingh is having a dream run at the BO... #KabirSingh has crossed *extended Week 1* biz of #Kesari [₹ 105.86 cr; 8 days], #GullyBoy [₹ 100.30 cr; 8 days] and *Week 1* biz of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 94.55 cr; 7 days] in just *6 days*... #KabirSingh is a MONSTROUS HIT!" (sic)

#KabirSingh is having a dream run at the BO... #KabirSingh has crossed *extended Week 1* biz of #Kesari [₹ 105.86 cr; 8 days], #GullyBoy [₹ 100.30 cr; 8 days] and *Week 1* biz of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 94.55 cr; 7 days] in just *6 days*... #KabirSingh is a MONSTROUS HIT! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2019

Kabir Singh is an official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. Here the same roles are essayed by Shahid and Kiara Advani, respectively.

Kabir Singh overtook Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat to become the biggest opener in Shahid's career. Despite being criticised for its patriarchal, violent and misogynistic protagonist, and releasing on an non-holiday weekend, Kabir Singh has emerged as the third biggest Hindi opener at the domestic box office this year. Salman's Bharat, which released on Eid, earned a whopping Rs 42.3 crore on its first day, becoming the biggest opener of 2019. The other two films of 2019 that had strong box office collections on Day one are Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore) and Kesari (Rs 21.06 core).

Follow @News18Movies for more