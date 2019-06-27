Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Kabir Singh Box Office Day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani Film Earns Rs 120 Cr

Making its way to the Rs 100 crore club on the fifth day of its release, Kabir Singh maintained its momentum at the box office and earned Rs 15.91 crore on Wednesday.

News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kabir Singh Box Office Day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani Film Earns Rs 120 Cr
Making its way to the Rs 100 crore club on the fifth day of its release, Kabir Singh maintained its momentum at the box office and earned Rs 15.91 crore on Wednesday.
Loading...

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh is having a dream run at the box office. Making its way to the Rs 100 crore club on the fifth day of its release, the film maintained its momentum at the box office and earned Rs 15.91 crore on Wednesday. The film's total box office collection after six days is now Rs 120.81 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#KabirSingh is displaying strong legs at the BO... Refuses to slow down on weekdays... Has eclipsed the biz of all films... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr. Total: ₹ 120.81 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER." (sic)

In another tweet, he informed that Kabir Singh, a traditional Friday release has raced ahead the first week's box office collection of films like Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy. Both the films had an extended weekend release.  He tweeted, "#KabirSingh is having a dream run at the BO... #KabirSingh has crossed *extended Week 1* biz of #Kesari [₹ 105.86 cr; 8 days], #GullyBoy [₹ 100.30 cr; 8 days] and *Week 1* biz of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 94.55 cr; 7 days] in just *6 days*... #KabirSingh is a MONSTROUS HIT!" (sic)

Kabir Singh is an official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. Here the same roles are essayed by Shahid and Kiara Advani, respectively.

Kabir Singh overtook Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat to become the biggest opener in Shahid's career. Despite being criticised for its patriarchal, violent and misogynistic protagonist, and releasing on an non-holiday weekend, Kabir Singh has emerged as the third biggest Hindi opener at the domestic box office this year. Salman's Bharat, which released on Eid, earned a whopping Rs 42.3 crore on its first day, becoming the biggest opener of 2019. The other two films of 2019 that had strong box office collections on Day one are Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore) and Kesari (Rs 21.06 core).

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram