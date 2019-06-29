Kabir Singh Box Office Day 8: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Film to Cross Rs 150 Crore Soon
After earning Rs 12.21 crore on Day 8, Kabir Singh's box office collection is at Rs 146.63 crore in India, making it the best second Friday performer of 2019.
Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh has entered the second week of its box office run in full throttle. The film has become the best second Friday performer of 2019, scoring higher numbers on first day of Week 2 than all films released this year. After earning Rs 12.21 crore on Day 8, Kabir Singh's box office collection is at Rs 146.63 crore in India.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh compared the second Friday numbers of Kabir Singh with other big releases this year - Uri: The Surgical Strike, Total Dhamaal and Bharat. He also predicted that the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy will cross Rs 150 crores on Saturday.
#KabirSingh continues to weave magic at BO, despite new films cutting into the market share... Biz on [second] Fri is in double digits, which is exceptional... Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [second Sat]... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr. Total: ₹ 146.63 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2019
#KabirSingh has the best *second Friday* of 2019... Scores higher numbers than *all* films released this year... Second Friday biz...#KabirSingh ₹ 12.21 cr#Uri ₹ 7.66 cr#TotalDhamaal ₹ 4.75 cr#Kesari ₹ 4.45 cr#Bharat ₹ 4.30 cr#Badla ₹ 4.05 cr#GullyBoy ₹ 3.90 cr— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2019
Kabir Singh has already become the most successful film of Shahid's career and continues to trend massively with the young audiences. The film, starring Kiara Advani as the female lead and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, had crossed Rs 100 crore in 5 days.
#KabirSingh benchmarks...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3₹ 100 cr: Day 5Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [Day 9]It’s difficult to guesstimate the *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh, since the film refuses to slow down... Best trending film of 2019 [so far]. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2019
Shahid plays the role of an orthopedic surgeon who turns into an alcoholic after the love of his life is married to someone else. The film faced a lot of criticism for its portrayal of a violent, misogynist and abusive male lead. A lot of reviewers panned the film for its celebration of toxic masculinity.
Shahid's family members rallied behind the actor to defend his choice of film. After his brother Ishaan Khatter defended Shahid, his mother Neelima Azeem told Mid-Day, "It is a hard-hitting film, and shows (the protagonist's) arc — he changes from the (brash) student at the university to the one who returns home after his grandmother's demise. He suffers because of his attitude. The film is not glorifying the character. Instead, it warns you against becoming like Kabir Singh."
