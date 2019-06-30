Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kabir Singh Box Office Day 9: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Becomes Third Highest Grosser of 2019

Kabir Singh has already surpassed the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal to become the third highest grosser of 2019.

News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kabir Singh Box Office Day 9: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Becomes Third Highest Grosser of 2019
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Kabir Singh's dream run at the box office continues in its second week as well, with the film crossing Rs 150 crore on Saturday. After earning Rs 17.10 crore on Saturday, the film's total box office collection so far is Rs 163.73 crore in India. Despite the release of Article 15 this Friday, Kabir Singh has managed to stay on top.

The film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, and it seems the good luck of the original has rubbed off on the remake. Despite negative reviews and criticism, the film has found favour among the audience. Not only has it become Shahid's biggest hit so far, it is one of the most successful films of 2019.

Read: Shahid Kapoor's Mother Defends Kabir Singh, Says Actors Free to Play Controversial Characters

Releasing on June 21, Kabir Singh has already surpassed the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal to become the third highest grosser of 2019. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office numbers of Kabir Singh.

Kabir Singh is third on the list of the top 5 highest grossing films of 2019 so far, and it's box office run is far from over. The other two films on top are Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bharat.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram