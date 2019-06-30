Kabir Singh Box Office Day 9: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Becomes Third Highest Grosser of 2019
Kabir Singh has already surpassed the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal to become the third highest grosser of 2019.
Image: Instagram
Kabir Singh's dream run at the box office continues in its second week as well, with the film crossing Rs 150 crore on Saturday. After earning Rs 17.10 crore on Saturday, the film's total box office collection so far is Rs 163.73 crore in India. Despite the release of Article 15 this Friday, Kabir Singh has managed to stay on top.
The film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, and it seems the good luck of the original has rubbed off on the remake. Despite negative reviews and criticism, the film has found favour among the audience. Not only has it become Shahid's biggest hit so far, it is one of the most successful films of 2019.
Read: Shahid Kapoor's Mother Defends Kabir Singh, Says Actors Free to Play Controversial Characters
Releasing on June 21, Kabir Singh has already surpassed the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal to become the third highest grosser of 2019. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office numbers of Kabir Singh.
#KabirSingh crosses ₹ 150 cr... Will cross ₹ 175 cr today [Day 10]... Now third highest grosser of 2019, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Kesari and #TotalDhamaal... Trending better than #Padmaavat in Week 2... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr. Total: ₹ 163.73 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2019
Kabir Singh is third on the list of the top 5 highest grossing films of 2019 so far, and it's box office run is far from over. The other two films on top are Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bharat.
Top 5 highest grossing films... 2019 releases...1. #Uri2. #Bharat3. #KabirSingh [still running]4. #Kesari5. #TotalDhamaal[BO ranking as on 29 June 2019]⭐️ #KabirSingh should surpass *lifetime biz* of #Bharat and #Uri in coming days. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2019
