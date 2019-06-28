Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kabir Singh Box Office Week 1: Shahid Kapoor Film Stands Tall at Rs 134.42 Crore

'Kabir Singh' has emerged a blockbuster by the end of its first week. Trade analysts suggest that the film will cross Rs 200 crore mark easily in the second week.

Devasheesh Pandey |

Updated:June 28, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kabir Singh Box Office Week 1: Shahid Kapoor Film Stands Tall at Rs 134.42 Crore
'Kabir Singh' has emerged a blockbuster by the end of its first week. Trade analysts suggest that the film will cross Rs 200 crore mark easily in the second week.
Loading...

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh may well be on its way to become the most successful remake in Bollywood. Backed by strong performances of the lead stars and complemented by simple yet effective storytelling techniques, Kabir Singh has raked in Rs 134.42 crore in the first week of its release. Kabir Singh has already become the most successful film of Shahid's career and continues to trend massively with the young audiences.

Sharing the day-wise business of the film that released on June 21, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#KabirSingh wave grips the nation... Trending on weekdays is an eye-opener... Should comfortably cross ₹ 200 cr in Week 2... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr, Thu 13.61 cr. Total: ₹ 134.42 cr. India biz." Taran also made clear that Kabir Singh will easily cross Rs 200 crore mark in its second week.

In another tweet, Taran also listed the top grossing films of 2019 in the first week, which according to him were big releases. As per his listing, Kabir Singh comes second to only Salman Khan's Bharat, which earned Rs 180.05 crore in nine days. See his tweet here.

Remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh follows the story of a disgruntled lover, played by Shahid, who takes to a life of drugs and alcohol after his girlfriend Preeti, played by Kiara, marries another man. Kabir Singh is running in theatres now and will face competition from Annabelle Comes Home and Article 15 in the coming days.

Read: Annabelle Comes Home Movie Review: Of Gloom, Werewolf and Witchcraft

Also read: Article 15 Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha Hold Up a Mirror to Modern India

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram