Kabir Singh Box Office Week 1: Shahid Kapoor Film Stands Tall at Rs 134.42 Crore

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh may well be on its way to become the most successful remake in Bollywood. Backed by strong performances of the lead stars and complemented by simple yet effective storytelling techniques, Kabir Singh has raked in Rs 134.42 crore in the first week of its release. Kabir Singh has already become the most successful film of Shahid's career and continues to trend massively with the young audiences.

Sharing the day-wise business of the film that released on June 21, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#KabirSingh wave grips the nation... Trending on weekdays is an eye-opener... Should comfortably cross ₹ 200 cr in Week 2... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr, Thu 13.61 cr. Total: ₹ 134.42 cr. India biz." Taran also made clear that Kabir Singh will easily cross Rs 200 crore mark in its second week.

In another tweet, Taran also listed the top grossing films of 2019 in the first week, which according to him were big releases. As per his listing, Kabir Singh comes second to only Salman Khan's Bharat, which earned Rs 180.05 crore in nine days. See his tweet here.

Remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh follows the story of a disgruntled lover, played by Shahid, who takes to a life of drugs and alcohol after his girlfriend Preeti, played by Kiara, marries another man. Kabir Singh is running in theatres now and will face competition from Annabelle Comes Home and Article 15 in the coming days.

