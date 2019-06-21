Kabir Singh Celeb Reviews: Bollywood Calls Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani Film Brilliant

The Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani has hit the theaters today. Vijay Deverakonda, who essayed the titular role in the original film,has set the bar high for Shahid with his impeccable performance.

However, going by the early reviews of celebs and fans, Shahid seems to have risen up to the occasion. Calling the film 'brilliant', filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media, to praise the actor. He wrote, "Kabir Singh is about manic, relentless and reckless love and the experience of viewing the film is exactly the same! It’s relentless in its narrative leaves you reckless in emotion and you find yourself Manicly rooting for Kabir’s unabashed love for Preeti! This modern Ode to Devdas leaves you spellbound! It also makes you stand up and applaud the genius of @shahidkapoor’s portrayal of KABIR SINGH! He lives and breathes the character with insanity and abandon! It almost seems like he has pulled every bit of himself to portray the part! Brilliant."

Neha Dhupia said Shahid's performance left her speechless because it was so powerful. "Shahid Kapoor you have left me speechless !!!! I May need a few hours to sit and think and construct my thoughts around how I feel about #kabirsingh ... only because its so bloody good!"

Jaccky Bhagnani also praised the two leads and wrote, " If you love watching films do yourself a favour and go watch #KabirSingh what a brilliant film @shahidkapoor brother take a bow @Advani_Kiara you were flawless" (sic)

Taking about Kiara Advani's performance, Karan wrote, "@kiaraaliaadvaniis just so lovely! Her vulnerability and silences win your heart and soul!! She is the sunshine and smile of the film.....it’s directorial brilliance all the way! Sandeep is a master storyteller and breaks all cinematic grammar to tell this tale of paagal passionate love!! Huge mention to Soham Majumdar who essays a pitch perfect best friend to Kabir! Go fall and rise in love with Kabir Singh! This ones a massive hit!!!!! "

Kabir Singh is a remake of the popular Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, the remake is written and directed by Vanga.

