1-min read

Kabir Singh Director Defends Film, Says 'Not True Love If You Don't Have Liberty to Slap Each Other'

Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kabir Singh' has been heavily criticised for being "problematic" and "deeply misogynistic".

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
Kabir Singh Director Defends Film, Says 'Not True Love If You Don't Have Liberty to Slap Each Other'
Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kabir Singh' has been heavily criticised for being "problematic" and "deeply misogynistic".
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, has come out in the defense of his movie, which has been heavily criticised for being "deeply problematic". In an interview with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, Vanga dismissed the criticism of his movie as "pseudo".

He said, "When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there."

The filmmaker further bizarrely claimed that the women who had said they were uncomfortable with the film had not experienced real love.

"I feel that they were never in love, probably they've never experienced it in the right way."

Kabir Singh has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office and is on its way to becoming one of the biggest hits of 2019, despite all the negative criticism it is recieving.

"When I started this film, I knew it would be a big success at the box office, but I never thought that the rage would be repeated, and it has multiplied four times now," Vanga said about the success of the movie.

The statement has come as a shocker to many as the film Kabir Singh is already under pressure for its violent, sexist, mysogynist and aggressive lead, played by Kapoor, who doesn't hesitate in beating up people including girlfriend Preeti, played by Kiara Advani.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.

