Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Defends Controversial Statement, Says 'You Took Me Completely Wrong'

Looks like Bollywood has found its new controversy king. Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest interview defending his film Kabir Singh has got him in more trouble.

In a video interview with film critic Anupama Chopra for Film Companion which was shared on YouTube on Saturday, Vanga defended his film which is being widely panned for promoting toxic masculinity as love. “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there,” he told Chopra.

On Shahid Kapoor’s protagonist physically assaulting Kiara Advani’s character in one of the scenes in the film, Vanga said, “If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see emotion there.” His comments have opened floodgates of criticism online with netizens deeply condemning his ideas of love, intimacy and ownership.

Now defending himself against the controversial interview which has since gone viral, Vanga told Times Now, “I’m not endorsing that (physical violence). I can’t reply to everybody in this world. When people are deeply connected in love they should not shy away from the fact that they can show their worst side to each other. That’s what love is all about.”

“You took me completely wrong. It’s not assault. It’s about the liberty of the expression between a couple who is deeply connected. It works for a woman also and it works for a man also. I spoke for both the sides. But sadly, they are quoting in a very wrong way,” he added.

Starring Shahid and Kiara in lead roles, Kabir Singh has earned Rs 226.11 crore at the domestic office so far.

