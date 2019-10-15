Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Says His Film Never Supported Murder

The recent news that TikTok star Johnny Dada, also known as Ashwani Kumar killed Nitika Sharma, a Dubai-based flight attendant he was obsessed with and was set to marry in December. According to the Bijnor police who investigated Kumar's background claimed that he often posted pictures of Shahid Kapoor from Kabir Singh as the character's violent behaviour resonated with him. In one of his TikTok videos, he even mouthed one of the dialogues of the film, "Jo mera nahin ho sakta, usse kisi aur ke hone ka mauka nahin doonga."

This has again started a conversation around the repercussions of films like Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy (the Telegu original) which glorify aggression and obsession and claim them as signs of love. Reacting to the news, director of the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga told Mid-day, "I feel sorry for the girl and her family. It is unfortunate that people have lost their lives. As filmmakers, we are responsible for our craft and need to consider the repercussions, but never have my films (endorsed) killing anyone. Kabir Singh or even Arjun Reddy (the Telugu original) never (supported) murder."

The director who has received a lot of flak since the film released also added, "The man in question seems to have some psychological issue. Such people often look up to Bollywood celebrities, sportspersons or politicians. If you see Shahid's character in the film, he is a self-destructive person who is harming himself more than anyone else."

Kabir Singh, which also starred Kiara Advani was criticised because of the problematic behaviour of the leading man. A lot of people had found the equation between the male and female lead disturbing, and the relationship abusive. Despite criticisms, the film made Rs 278 crore at the box office and is the highest-grossing film of 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.