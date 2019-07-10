It was Edited in a Wrong Way, Says Kabir Singh Director on Controversial Interview
'Kabir Singh' has been widely lambasted for "glorifying" toxic masculinity, but in an interview with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had dismissed the criticism of his movie as "pseudo".
Days after facing a massive backlash over "justifying" violence in his recently released film Kabir Singh, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has appeared to backtrack on his comments. Kabir Singh has been widely lambasted for "glorifying" toxic masculinity, but in an interview with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, Vanga had dismissed the criticism of his movie as "pseudo".
However, in his latest interaction with Deccan Chronicle, Vanga has claimed that his controversial interview to Film Companion, in which he said that in real love "if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other then I don’t see anything there" was "edited in a very wrong way".
“I had to say what I had to say. And then they cut out portions of my comments. Now people don’t know what I said before and after those comments. The content was edited in a very wrong way so that a section of women got another chance to attack me. But I was trying to explain my protagonist’s mindset. Violence may be his way of expressing love. It’s not mine,” Vanga told Deccan Chronicle.
He further claimed, "I never said one needs to slap. All I meant was, one needs to be fully honest in a committed relationship. And that honesty can take a violent form. And why is only Kabir slapping his girlfriend being talked about? What about the fact that she too slaps him back? It works both ways. How they express their love is their choice. Why are some people judging them? And judging me for the way the character's behaviour? My point is, in a true relationship the emotions can get raw and violent."
Vanga's comments had hit a nerve among the public, with many calling the director out for his "disgusting" definition of love. Actresses Kubbra Sait and Renuka Shahane also slammed the director for opining that the women who had said they were uncomfortable with the film had not experienced real love.
