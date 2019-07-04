Kabir Singh Earns Rs 200 Crore, Spider-Man Far From Home Opens to Positive Reviews

Kabir Singh has surpassed all the expectations at the box office. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, has turned out to be a blockbuster at the ticket window. As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kabir Singh has earned Rs 206.48 crore in 11 days.

Read: Melisandre Actress Carice van Houten Says Game of Thrones Cut Down on Nudity Following #MeToo Movement

In another news, unfolding in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Tom Holland's Peter Parker take on supervillains and aliens in a world without his mentor Iron-Man. Not to worry because Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, is there to lend a hand. The film released on Thursday in India and is expected to do good numbers at the box office.

Read: Millie Bobby Brown on Future of Stranger Things: Want 2-3 More Seasons

Also read: Meezaan Jaaferi Denies Rumours of Dating Navya Naveli Nanda, Says 'We are Friends'

Also, Anupam Kher says that Zaira Wasim's decision to quit Bollywood saddens him as it could dampen the spirit of many youngsters from Kashmir.

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Kabir Singh has surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office, a first for Shahid Kapoor. The film became the fastest to reach the milestone in 2019, leaving behind Salman Khan's Bharat and Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Read: Ram Pothineni Hogs the Limelight with His Loud and Whacky Avatar in ISmart Shankar Trailer

Also read: Akshay Kumar Dedicates Mission Mangal to Daughter Nitara and Children Her Age

Also read: Lara Dutta Gets A Hang of How It's Like to be in Game of Thrones, See Pics

Also read: Sameera Reddy Glows in Pink and Neon Swimwear in Her Underwater Maternity Photoshoot

Also read: Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Mourns Sudden Death of Boyfriend with Emotional Post

In his review of Spider-Man: Far From Home, News18's Rohit Vats wrote, "Apart from the really stretched action sequence in the end, there isn’t a lot to complain about in Spider-Man: Far From Home." He added, "It’s mostly about speed of plot twists and partly about Gyllenhaal’s acting, who is probably the best inclusion in the Marvel universe since the Ant-Man."

Read: Spider-Man Far From Home Movie Review: Jake Gyllenhaal is Avengers-level Threat to Tom Holland

Also Read: Shoplifters Movie Review: Kore-eda Recreates His Own 'Fagin' and 'Oliver Twist'

Also Read: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Paint NYC Neon, Arjun Asks Who Wore The Colour Better

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Reacts to Rangoli's 'Sasti Copy' Remark, Says 'No Time to Waste on This'

Also Read: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Look Adorable as They 'Seal Their Silly Moments' in London

Lindsay Lohan celebrated her 33rd birthday like a boss. The Mean Girls actress made it a point to celebrate the day with a bang. Just minutes before ringing in her birthday on July 2, the actress posted a nude selfie on Instagram. In the picture, the actress can be seen sitting in front of a mirror wearing nothing but jewelry. She captioned the image with emojis of a pink bow and a birthday cake.

Read: Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 33rd Birthday with a Nude Selfie and Silhouette Dance Video

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Booked in a Cheating Case Filed Against Fitness Chain in Hyderabad

Also Read: Stranger Things Child Cast Have Become Millionaires While Working in the Netflix Series

Also Read: The World Isn’t As Simple As A Straight White Guy, Says Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland

Also Read: Rangoli Calls Taapsee a 'Sasti Copy' of Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Kashyap Intervenes

Priyanka Chopra knows exactly how the grab the limelight at every occasion, the latest being Sophie Turner and her brother-in-law Joe Jonas’ second wedding in Paris, France. In one of the photographs doing rounds on the web, Priyanka looks super shiny in a white satin dress. She is posing barefoot with a friend who also wore a similar dress.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Goes Barefoot Yet Super Glam in Silk Gown at Sophie Turner's Pre-wedding

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Showers Love on Meghan 'Megs' Markle, Says She Was Always Meant for Big Things

Also Read: Vibhoutee Sharma Denies Replacing Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Also Read: Sophie Turner is a Sight to Behold in Her Bridal Gown at Wedding With Joe Jonas, See Photo

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who has been a dominant voice in issues pertaining to Kashmir, says that Kashmiri actor Zaira Wasim's sudden decision to quit Bollywood saddens him. He said that her move could be demoralising to many youngsters, who looked up to her as a role model.

Read: Zaira Wasim’s Exit Must Have Demoralised So Many Youngsters in Kashmir, Says Anupam Kher

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor Fills in For 'Gorgeous Sister' Kareena Kapoor as Judge on Dance India Dance

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Tears Up, Hugs Imtiaz Ali After Delivering Last Shot for Love Aaj Kal 2

Also Read: Kabir Singh Made Me Cringe At Points, Says Malaal Actress Sharmin Segal

Also Read: Rami Malek Refused to Play an Arabic-speaking Terrorist In Daniel Craig's Bond 25

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more