Kabir Singh Earns Rs 70.83 Crore in First Weekend, Shahid Kapoor 'Feels So Special' with Fan Response

As 'Kabir Singh' opened to packed theatres on its first weekend, Shahid Kapoor is happy man. Kapoor also shared videos of fans crowding the screens to get the tickets.

News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, has been the center of attraction for the cinegoers this past weekend. As the ticket sales rose considerably after first day's response to the romance-drama film and largely positive critic reviews, fans thronged outside the theatre screens to get their seats for the next available show. The situation in some areas was so overwhelming for Shahid that he took to social media to share a couple of fan videos that have people gathered in large numbers, hinting at the frenzy Kabir Singh has inspired in its wake.

In a video, posted on Sunday evening, plethora of people are seen crowding outside what appears to be a single screen theatre. Another post that was retweeted by Shahid has a collage of images that show the amount of appreciation and public's love he and his film are receiving. Sharing the video on his timeline Shahid wrote, "Cray cray," while captioning the collage image he shared, "This feels so special." See posts shared by Shahid here:

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kabir Singh has earned 70.83 crore in three days (first weekend). He also shared the information that Kabir Singh is doing exceptionally well in Tier-2, Tier-3 cities and has emerged as the biggest grosser in three days for the actor, after Padmaavat.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh is the remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey and follows the story of a disgruntled lover, who falls into a life of drug and alcohol abuse after his girlfriend marries another man.

Read: The Worst Thing About Kabir Singh is Kiara Advani's Preeti Sikka, Here's Why

Follow @News18Movies for more

