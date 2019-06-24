Kabir Singh Earns Rs 70.83 Crore in First Weekend, Shahid Kapoor 'Feels So Special' with Fan Response

Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, has been the center of attraction for the cinegoers this past weekend. As the ticket sales rose considerably after first day's response to the romance-drama film and largely positive critic reviews, fans thronged outside the theatre screens to get their seats for the next available show. The situation in some areas was so overwhelming for Shahid that he took to social media to share a couple of fan videos that have people gathered in large numbers, hinting at the frenzy Kabir Singh has inspired in its wake.

In a video, posted on Sunday evening, plethora of people are seen crowding outside what appears to be a single screen theatre. Another post that was retweeted by Shahid has a collage of images that show the amount of appreciation and public's love he and his film are receiving. Sharing the video on his timeline Shahid wrote, "Cray cray," while captioning the collage image he shared, "This feels so special." See posts shared by Shahid here:

This feels so special https://t.co/kab7wS3Ki5 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 23, 2019

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kabir Singh has earned 70.83 crore in three days (first weekend). He also shared the information that Kabir Singh is doing exceptionally well in Tier-2, Tier-3 cities and has emerged as the biggest grosser in three days for the actor, after Padmaavat.

#KabirSingh is firing on all cylinders at the BO... Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities - #KabirSingh wave grips the nation... Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s highest grosser in 3 days [after #Padmaavat]... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr. Total: ₹ 70.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh is the remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey and follows the story of a disgruntled lover, who falls into a life of drug and alcohol abuse after his girlfriend marries another man.

