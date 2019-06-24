Kabir Singh Going Strong at Box Office, Tamannaah Bhatia Buys Dream House

Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, has been the center of attraction for the cinegoers this past weekend. As the ticket sales rose considerably after first day's response to the romance-drama film and largely positive critic reviews, fans thronged outside the theatre screens to get their seats for the next available show. An excited Shahid Kapoor also shared videos of fans crowding the screens to get the tickets.

In another news, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas touched down in Paris on Sunday ahead of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' second wedding. The duo made a very stylish arrival as they arrived together in the City of Lights.

Also, as per reports, actress Tamannaah Bhatia has bought a flat in Versova area of Mumbai worth Rs 16.60 crores. Tamannaah paid almost double the going price for her dream house and has bought the apartment from builder Sameer Bhojwani.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kabir Singh has earned 70.83 crore in three days (first weekend). He also shared the information that Kabir Singh is doing exceptionally well in Tier-2, Tier-3 cities and has emerged as the biggest grosser in three days for the actor, after Padmaavat.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in Paris on Sunday ahead of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' second wedding. Priyanka also took to Instagram to share a selfie with Sophie and simply wrote, "Her" alongside a heart emoji.

Riding high on the success of her films, popular Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia has reportedly bought a house in Versova area of Mumbai for a whopping 16.60 crore, reported dnaindia.com. The entertainment website also claimed that Bhatia paid almost double the going price for her dream house and has bought the apartment from builder Sameer Bhojwani.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal couple up for lunch! The two were seen stepping out of a posh eatery on Sunday. The couple, who is planning to get married next year, took advantage of the warm weather as they dined al fresco in Mumbai.

Ruhail Amin’s name hit the headlines when his alleged girlfriend Sunaina, Hrithik Roshan’s sister, said that her family is not accepting him because he is Muslim. "This incident has once again exposed the dark underbelly of identity politics at play in today’s liberal times which are totally uncalled for," Ruhail told News18 in an interview.

