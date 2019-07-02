Kabir Singh Inches Closer to Rs 200 Cr Mark, Article 15 Earns Rs 24 Cr at the Box Office

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has emerged as a surprise package at the box office. Despite receiving criticism for its lead character, the film continues to dominate the ticket window even in the second week of its release. The romantic drama film has already become the highest solo grosser for Shahid Kapoor and is inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark.

Raking in Rs 9.07 crore on Monday, the film has collected Rs 190.64 crore so far. Giving away the details, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share box office figures at the end of Day 11 of the film's run at the box office.

"#KabirSingh remains unstoppable... Will breach ₹ 200 cr mark + cross *lifetime biz* of #Bharat in Week 2 itself... Next target: Surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Uri... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr. Total: ₹ 190.64 cr. India biz," he tweeted.

#KabirSingh remains unstoppable... Will breach ₹ 200 cr mark + cross *lifetime biz* of #Bharat in Week 2 itself... Next target: Surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Uri... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr. Total: ₹ 190.64 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2019

Also, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 is going strong at the box office. Despite Mumbai rains, the film has collected Rs 24.01 crore in four days. Adarsh tweeted, "#Article15 is super-strong on the crucial Mon... Braves #KabirSingh juggernaut + torrential rains in #Mumbai, yet stays solid at key metros... Eyes ₹ 34 cr [+/-] in Week 1... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr. Total: ₹ 24.01 cr. India biz." (sic)

#Article15 is super-strong on the crucial Mon... Braves #KabirSingh juggernaut + torrential rains in #Mumbai, yet stays solid at key metros... Eyes ₹ 34 cr [+/-] in Week 1... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr. Total: ₹ 24.01 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2019

Article 15 is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution. The investigative thriller features Ayushmannn Khurrana as a police officer, with Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar and Manoj Pahwa in key roles. Talking about the success of his film, Ayushmann said in a statement, "It was an emotionally draining role and I gave it my all. I'm delighted that my work is being liked by audiences who want to see good and quality cinema."

Follow @News18Movies for more