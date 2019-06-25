Kabir Singh Inches Towards Rs 100 Crore Mark And Shahid Kapoor Has the Most Epic Reaction

Considering the massive success of Arjun Reddy, box office expectations for its Hindi remake, Kabir Singh, were huge. But not this huge. The Shahid Kapoor-starrer, which has already broken several records, mere days after its debut, grossed Rs 27.91 crore on Sunday. The film has pulled in an estimated Rs 70.83 crore nationwide in just three days.

To put that staggering figure in perspective, Kabir Singh recorded third highest opening day of 2019. It also became Shahid's highest opener ever. Naturally, Shahid is on cloud nine as his latest release has done overwhelmingly well at the box office. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared his excitement with fans and shared a super goofy selfie along with his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani and film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

"These weekend numbers got us all like," Shahid captioned the image of them posing happily. The picture garnered over 13 lakh likes in just a few hours.

Kabir Singh has been the center of attraction for the cinegoers this past weekend. The situation in some areas was so overwhelming for Shahid that he took to social media to share a couple of fan videos that have people gathered in large numbers, hinting at the frenzy Kabir Singh has inspired in its wake.

In a video, posted on Sunday evening, plethora of people are seen crowding outside what appears to be a single screen theatre. Another post that was retweeted by Shahid has a collage of images that show the amount of appreciation and public's love he and his film has been receiving. Sharing the video on his timeline Shahid wrote, "Cray cray," while captioning the collage image he shared, "This feels so special."

This feels so special https://t.co/kab7wS3Ki5 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 23, 2019

