Kabir Singh is Shahid Kapoor's Biggest Opener, Google Pays Tribute to Amrish Puri

Google India paid a heartfelt tribute to late actor Amrish Puri on his 87th birth anniversary by making a doodle of him on its home page.

Thanks to Shahid Kapoor's star power, his stunning performance and impeccable chemistry with Kiara Advani in his latest outing Kabir Singh, the Sandeep Vanga directorial raked in Rs 20 crore on its first day, making it Shahid’s biggest opening so far.

The film opened to packed theatres on June 21 and is being loved by fans so much so that Shahid took to Instagram on Saturday to express gratitude. Sharing the film’s poster, he wrote, "Thank you for the overwhelming love."

It’s been six months since the release of his last film Zero, but Shah Rukh Khan is yet to take on any new project.

Though speculations have been rife that the 53-year-old superstar had signed Rakesh Sharma’s biopic, and would also be seen in Don 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's biopic on Sahir Ludhianvi, he recently rubbished all such reports at a media interaction, saying, “I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film.”

“I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn't allow me to.. I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. I just want to spend more time with my family,” he added.

It’s raining younger roles for Salman Khan. After portraying several stages of a man’s life from a 20-year-old to a 70-year-old in his last outing Bharat, the superstar will be seen in a younger avatar again in his next film Dabangg 3.

Directed by Prabhudeva, the film, which will reportedly be a prequel to the two Dabangg movies, will tell the story of how Chulbul Pandey became a cop from being a local goon. It would have two tracks running parallel, one current and the other in flashbacks, for which Salman needs to look leaner and younger.

Had he been alive, Amrish Puri would have turned 87 today. Remembering the late actor, Google paid him a heartfelt tribute by putting up his doodle on its India homepage. Known for essaying iconic roles in popular films like Mr. India, Pardes and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, he passed away on January 12, 2005.

