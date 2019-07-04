Kabir Singh Made Me Cringe At Points, Says Malaal Actress Sharmin Segal

Sharmin Segal, who is making her Bollywood debut alongside school friend Meezaan Jaffery in the upcoming film Malaal, says the fact that filmmakers and debutantes easily subscribe to the genre of romantic drama films does not make it any easier for the actor. Sharmin was recently in Delhi for the promotions and while enjoying gulab jamun, self-admittedly one of her favourite delicacies, at a local restaurant, got candid about her goals, debut film and prospects she looks forward to, going ahead in the film industry.

Sharmin Segal and Meezaan Jaffery in New Delhi

Sharmin says, "A love story is a more accessible option but they do come in different varieties. Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Saawariya (2007) were not easy films for the artists to deliver and the makers to make."

Excerpts from the interview:

Given a do-over, what genre/film would have been ideal as your debut film, apart from Malaal?

I want to do a comedy film. I have seen people laugh at me sometimes and I don't mostly get what exactly they are laughing about. I am not trying to be funny, but still for some reason I am funny. I want my second film to be a comedy film, maybe, but if given an option I would not have minded experiencing a comedy as my debut film.

One thing you appreciate and/or dislike about your Malaal co-star (Meezaan).

Meezan does not say what he is thinking. On a film set, sometimes the line between Meezan and Sharmin and Aastha and Shiva (names of Sharmin and Meezan's characters in Malaal) gets a little confused and when there is a particular situation or a scene that needs to be addressed and does not get Meezan's attention, I only realise it later that it might not have affected my acting have I addressed it earlier. But I think we learned to cope with it by the end of Malaal.

You’re playing Aastha in Malaal…

Aastha's back story is not shown in the film and whatever it is, is very internal to the character. She has all the basic emotions like anger, sadness, love among others and that makes it a very relatable film. There is a certain suffocation and awkwardness that she feels and there is a certain sympathy that goes towards her.

Your views on Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh.

There is strength in Aastha's silence in Malaal on some level, which I did not see in Kabir Singh. The second she (Kiara's Preeti in Kabir Singh) let him slap her... (and after that she has begged him to not leave her). That was the moment when I was like why, why... With the amount of stuff that is going on in our country, where women are trying to get empowered... I liked Kiara Advani in the film as an actor. She gave her performance. Shahid Kapoor exceeded his performance. I really liked Shahid in the movie but the story did not sit with me. It made me cringe at points.

Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, Malaal is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar. It opens in theatres on July 5.

Follow @News18Movies for more