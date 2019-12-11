Kabir Singh Most Googled 2019 Film, Rashami's Brother Blasts Arhaan's Claims in Bigg Boss 13

On Wednesday, Google released the data for 2019, detailing the trends and the most searched topics of the year. In addition to the same, it also released top songs, personalities, sports events and news. As for films, the first position was taken by much talked about film Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Read: Avengers Endgame to Game of Thrones to Billy Porter, Here are Most Googled Searches in Entertainment

Read: Google 2019 Trends: Kabir Singh to Avengers Endgame, Top 10 Movies of the Year

Arhaan Khan, who was seen defending himself to Shefali Bagga in the Bigg Boss 13 house had told her that Rashami Desai was on the roads when he met her and help her. Now, Rashami Desai's brother Gaurav has blasted him, saying his sister was never in such a condition.

Read: Rashami Desai's Brother Blasts Arhaan Khan's Claims, Says This is Rubbish and Upsetting

Read: Salman Khan to Quit Bigg Boss 13 Owing to Health Conditions, Farah Khan May Take Over

Karan Johar and Gauri Khan attended a Bollywood theme party dressed as characters from the former's 1998 romantic-drama film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While Karan tried to be Shah Rukh Khan's character Rahul, Gauri channelled her inner Tina, played by Rani Mukerji in the film. Both Gauri and Karan wore similar outfits as the respective characters in the film.

Read: Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Recreate Iconic Bollywood Looks for Theme Bash, See Pics

Read: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Dress Up as DDLJ's Raj-Simran 90's Bollywood Themed Party

Read: Shweta Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra Twin in 'Jumma Chumma De De' Look

Deepika Padukone, who portrays acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in her upcoming Chhapaak, said she felt pressure playing someone who is still alive and wanted to make sure she got it right.

Read: Chhapaak: Here's How Laxmi Agarwal Reacted After Seeing Deepika Padukone As Malti

Read: Socially Responsible Films Don't Have a ‘Type', Can Still be Entertaining, Says Deepika Padukone

Rangoli’s latest tweet was targetted at Mahesh Bhatt’s actress daughter Alia Bhatt. Alia, recently, bagged a Star Screen Award in the best actor (female) category, for her performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Read: Rangoli Chandel Accuses Alia Bhatt of Star Screen Award Fixing

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.