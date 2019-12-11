Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kabir Singh Most Googled 2019 Film, Rashami's Brother Blasts Arhaan's Claims in Bigg Boss 13

Google released the data for 2019, detailing the trends and the most searched topics of the year. As for films, Kabir Singh is the most Googled film of 2019. Rashami Desai's brother blasts Arhaan Khan claims on Bigg Boss 13, says she was never on road or penniless.

News18.com

Updated:December 11, 2019, 9:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kabir Singh Most Googled 2019 Film, Rashami's Brother Blasts Arhaan's Claims in Bigg Boss 13
Google released the data for 2019, detailing the trends and the most searched topics of the year. As for films, Kabir Singh is the most Googled film of 2019. Rashami Desai's brother blasts Arhaan Khan claims on Bigg Boss 13, says she was never on road or penniless.

On Wednesday, Google released the data for 2019, detailing the trends and the most searched topics of the year. In addition to the same, it also released top songs, personalities, sports events and news. As for films, the first position was taken by much talked about film Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Read: Avengers Endgame to Game of Thrones to Billy Porter, Here are Most Googled Searches in Entertainment

Read: Google 2019 Trends: Kabir Singh to Avengers Endgame, Top 10 Movies of the Year

Arhaan Khan, who was seen defending himself to Shefali Bagga in the Bigg Boss 13 house had told her that Rashami Desai was on the roads when he met her and help her. Now, Rashami Desai's brother Gaurav has blasted him, saying his sister was never in such a condition.

Read: Rashami Desai's Brother Blasts Arhaan Khan's Claims, Says This is Rubbish and Upsetting

Read: Salman Khan to Quit Bigg Boss 13 Owing to Health Conditions, Farah Khan May Take Over

Karan Johar and Gauri Khan attended a Bollywood theme party dressed as characters from the former's 1998 romantic-drama film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While Karan tried to be Shah Rukh Khan's character Rahul, Gauri channelled her inner Tina, played by Rani Mukerji in the film. Both Gauri and Karan wore similar outfits as the respective characters in the film.

Read: Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Recreate Iconic Bollywood Looks for Theme Bash, See Pics

Read: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Dress Up as DDLJ's Raj-Simran 90's Bollywood Themed Party

Read: Shweta Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra Twin in 'Jumma Chumma De De' Look

Deepika Padukone, who portrays acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in her upcoming Chhapaak, said she felt pressure playing someone who is still alive and wanted to make sure she got it right.

Read: Chhapaak: Here's How Laxmi Agarwal Reacted After Seeing Deepika Padukone As Malti

Read: Socially Responsible Films Don't Have a ‘Type', Can Still be Entertaining, Says Deepika Padukone

Rangoli’s latest tweet was targetted at Mahesh Bhatt’s actress daughter Alia Bhatt. Alia, recently, bagged a Star Screen Award in the best actor (female) category, for her performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Read: Rangoli Chandel Accuses Alia Bhatt of Star Screen Award Fixing

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram