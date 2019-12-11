Kabir Singh Most Googled 2019 Film, Rashami's Brother Blasts Arhaan's Claims in Bigg Boss 13
Google released the data for 2019, detailing the trends and the most searched topics of the year. As for films, Kabir Singh is the most Googled film of 2019. Rashami Desai's brother blasts Arhaan Khan claims on Bigg Boss 13, says she was never on road or penniless.
On Wednesday, Google released the data for 2019, detailing the trends and the most searched topics of the year. In addition to the same, it also released top songs, personalities, sports events and news. As for films, the first position was taken by much talked about film Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
Arhaan Khan, who was seen defending himself to Shefali Bagga in the Bigg Boss 13 house had told her that Rashami Desai was on the roads when he met her and help her. Now, Rashami Desai's brother Gaurav has blasted him, saying his sister was never in such a condition.
Karan Johar and Gauri Khan attended a Bollywood theme party dressed as characters from the former's 1998 romantic-drama film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While Karan tried to be Shah Rukh Khan's character Rahul, Gauri channelled her inner Tina, played by Rani Mukerji in the film. Both Gauri and Karan wore similar outfits as the respective characters in the film.
Deepika Padukone, who portrays acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in her upcoming Chhapaak, said she felt pressure playing someone who is still alive and wanted to make sure she got it right.
Rangoli’s latest tweet was targetted at Mahesh Bhatt’s actress daughter Alia Bhatt. Alia, recently, bagged a Star Screen Award in the best actor (female) category, for her performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.
