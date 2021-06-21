Kabir Singh Second Anniversary: Nostalgic Shahid Kapoor Shares Throwback Video

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is one of the most active celebrities on social media. He keeps treating his fans with interesting pictures and videos. Today, Shahid’s Kabir Singh has completed two years of its release and it seems he is missing the protagonist of his blockbuster 2019 film. Taking a stroll down memory lane, he posted a cool video clip on Instagram, where he can be seen emulating his style from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

In an Instagram reel, the actor is seen sporting huge glares and flaunting his long hair as he rides a motorcycle with intense looks. Also, to make the video special, he played Kabir Singh’s theme song in the background.

Shahid’s fans were left spellbound by his post. They dropped heart and fire emoticons on the post. Actor Kunal Kemmu also dropped a comment on the post that cracked up netizens. Appreciating the star, he wrote that he would kill half of his fans with his looks and rest by riding the bike over them.

Shahid starred opposite Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh. While Shahid essayed the titular character, Kiara played the role of Preeti. The film that released on June 21 was a hit, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. The chemistry between the lead pair won many hearts and its melodious songs were widely popular. However, it received negative reviews from critics for endorsing toxic masculinity and abuse in a romantic relationship.

The film was the official remake of the popular Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy that starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Vijay became an overnight star due to his performance. Its Hindi remake was Shahid’s last project.

Up next, Shahid will be seen in Jersey which will be a remake of another Telugu film of the same title. He will play the role of a cricketer alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor. The sports drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is being produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

