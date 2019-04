Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor is a Rowdy, Drug Addict Doctor in 'Arjun Reddy' Remake

Shahid Kapoor's next is Kabir Singh, an out-and-out action film, co-starring Kiara Advani. The film is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the title role. The makers have released a teaser clip of Kabir Singh and Shahid promises to be a self-destructive and threatening character in it.The teaser opens with a voice-over heaping praises on Shahid's character in the film-- Kabir Rajbir Singh, as he dips a half empty bottle of alcohol inside a water tank and starts gulping it down. This is followed by Kabir smoking and snorting cocaine, while rest of the clip sets the tone for the film, which will basically portray him as a angry, rebellious and vengeful young medical surgeon, who sets out on the path of self-destruction when his lady-love is forced to marry another man.We follow Kabir as he gets into fights, flips the middle finger and hurls abuses at those who stand in opposition to him. The clip rounds up with Kabir, with his look dramatically changed, consciously bending to kiss Kiara's character on the cheek, as he mildly says, "No one saw it."Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the original film, Kabir Singh will release on June 21. This will be Shahid's first film after 2018's Batti Gul Meter Chalu and his first pairing with Kiara Advani. Kiara's most recent release was Telegu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, opposite Ram Charan.See Kabir Singh teaser here:Follow @News18Movies for more