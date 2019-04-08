English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor is a Rowdy, Drug Addict Doctor in 'Arjun Reddy' Remake
'Kabir Singh' is the official remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy', starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Shahid Kapoor's next is Kabir Singh, an out-and-out action film, co-starring Kiara Advani. The film is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the title role. The makers have released a teaser clip of Kabir Singh and Shahid promises to be a self-destructive and threatening character in it.
The teaser opens with a voice-over heaping praises on Shahid's character in the film-- Kabir Rajbir Singh, as he dips a half empty bottle of alcohol inside a water tank and starts gulping it down. This is followed by Kabir smoking and snorting cocaine, while rest of the clip sets the tone for the film, which will basically portray him as a angry, rebellious and vengeful young medical surgeon, who sets out on the path of self-destruction when his lady-love is forced to marry another man.
We follow Kabir as he gets into fights, flips the middle finger and hurls abuses at those who stand in opposition to him. The clip rounds up with Kabir, with his look dramatically changed, consciously bending to kiss Kiara's character on the cheek, as he mildly says, "No one saw it."
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the original film, Kabir Singh will release on June 21. This will be Shahid's first film after 2018's Batti Gul Meter Chalu and his first pairing with Kiara Advani. Kiara's most recent release was Telegu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, opposite Ram Charan.
See Kabir Singh teaser here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
The teaser opens with a voice-over heaping praises on Shahid's character in the film-- Kabir Rajbir Singh, as he dips a half empty bottle of alcohol inside a water tank and starts gulping it down. This is followed by Kabir smoking and snorting cocaine, while rest of the clip sets the tone for the film, which will basically portray him as a angry, rebellious and vengeful young medical surgeon, who sets out on the path of self-destruction when his lady-love is forced to marry another man.
We follow Kabir as he gets into fights, flips the middle finger and hurls abuses at those who stand in opposition to him. The clip rounds up with Kabir, with his look dramatically changed, consciously bending to kiss Kiara's character on the cheek, as he mildly says, "No one saw it."
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the original film, Kabir Singh will release on June 21. This will be Shahid's first film after 2018's Batti Gul Meter Chalu and his first pairing with Kiara Advani. Kiara's most recent release was Telegu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, opposite Ram Charan.
See Kabir Singh teaser here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- International Space Station is 'Like Gym On Earth', Filled With Bacteria: New Study
- Honor Watch Magic Review: Generous Style And Substance, Except it Can’t Track Climbing
- Mind Your Language: Dubai Arrests British Woman for Calling Ex-Husband's New Wife a 'Horse'
- Priyanka Chopra Trips and Almost Falls, But Nick Jonas Comes to Her Rescue
- Amitabh Bachchan Buys Mercedes-Benz V-Class Worth Rs 82 Lakh, Most Expensive MPV in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results