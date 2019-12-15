Kabir Singh to Laal Kaptaan, Here are the Top Hits and Misses of 2019

Every year, especially in the current decade, the Hindi film industry has upped the ante. Bollywood has come up with unique concepts that give a sense of what to expect from it in the coming years. Sometimes their ides click and sometimes they don’t.

While assessing the current year, 2019, we have collated a list of what worked and what didn’t work for the Hindi film producers.

Take a look at this year’s hits and misses:

Hits:

Badla

Adapted from a Spanish film titled The Invisible Guest, Badla followed the story of a businesswoman (Taapsee Pannu) accused of killing her lover. She is put into touch with a famous lawyer (Amitabh Bachchan) to recount the events leading up to her lover’s death.

The makers decided to go low key about their promotional drive, but that turned out to be a good idea because the audience got immensely interested in the film as it was not exposed much. Badla went on to make more than Rs 130 crore against a small production cost. Badla is a proof that a good story is more important than anything else for a successful film.

Chhichhore

Chhichhore’s trailers teased the story of some college kids but it turned out to be a totally different film upon its release. The film not only narrated an enjoyable film but also shared a look at problems faced by parents with growing children and their attempt to do their best at raising them. Chhichhore went on to show that it is the emotions of a story or film that matter and not its ambitions.

Kabir Singh

Sandeep Vanga’s Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy starring Shahid Kapoor is the most talked about film of the year. Despite the criticisms the original film had faced, Vanga recreated the same film without any major changes to the narrative.

While Kabir Singh received a lot of criticism from Bollywood audiences for its peculiar expression of love, the film proved to be a massive hit among audiences and has gone to become the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year at around Rs 379 crore box office tally.

Misses:

Laal Kaptaan

Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan was possibly one of 2019’s most anticipated films considering the actors unusual and enticing new look. This was aided by Khan’s dialogue delivery and performance seen in the trailers.

Unfortunately, when the film released, it failed to impress audiences and took a nosedive. Audiences blamed the film’s overcrowded and mismanaged narrative for causing the film to crash. At the end of its theatrical run, Laal Kaptaan earned way less than its budget of approximately Rs 40 crore.

Judgementall Hai Kya

Despite having two fine actors—Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao—at the helm of affairs, Judgmentall Hai Kya turned out to be a lackluster film. Though the film was very experimental in its approach, it somehow couldn’t get past the audiences’ apprehensions.

Kalank

Kalank was another example of a film where an ensemble cast of talented actors and actresses are not enough for a film to do well. Not only that, but the film also pointed out how many cooks spoil the broth. One of the reasons for this being that director Abhishek Varman put too much effort to make the film as grand as possible with little room to breathe.

With 2020 just weeks away, let’s hope that the next year serves these actors and actresses better considering all the efforts they put into their roles.

