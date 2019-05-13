Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kabir Singh Trailer: Shahid Kapoor’s Simmering Anger Hints at a Very Intense Love Story

Watch the trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s forthcoming film Kabir Singh here.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 2:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kabir Singh Trailer: Shahid Kapoor’s Simmering Anger Hints at a Very Intense Love Story
Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani on Kabir Singh’s poster. (Image: Instagram/Shahid Kapoor)
Loading...
Shahid Kapoor took to social media on Monday to share the trailer of his forthcoming film Kabir Singh.

The official Hindi remake of the 2017 super-hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh has Kapoor in the titular role of an addict with serious anger issues. His character is also trying to forget the love of his life Preeti, played by Kiara Advani.

The film has Kapoor in two avatars—as a college rebel who falls head over heels in love with a fellow medical student and then as a surgeon failing miserably at coping with having lost her.

As the very angry, bitter and dangerously self-destructive protagonist, Kapoor is in terrific form in the 2.43-minute trailer. Advani too is convincing as the beautiful, shy medical student.

With Kabir Singh, a lot is at stake for all the major players involved. It marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film. It is also the first important film in Advani’s career, who has so far been the part of only one major hit feature film—MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

After having given two box-office duds—Rangoon and Batti Gul Meter Chaalu—and then not been given his due in Padmaavat—Kapoor too needs Kabir Singh to reclaim his position as one of Bollywood’s successful leading men.

Also written by Vanga, Kabir Singh is slated to release on June 21.

Watch the trailer here:



Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram