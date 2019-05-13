English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kabir Singh Trailer: Shahid Kapoor’s Simmering Anger Hints at a Very Intense Love Story
Watch the trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s forthcoming film Kabir Singh here.
Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani on Kabir Singh’s poster. (Image: Instagram/Shahid Kapoor)
Shahid Kapoor took to social media on Monday to share the trailer of his forthcoming film Kabir Singh.
The official Hindi remake of the 2017 super-hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh has Kapoor in the titular role of an addict with serious anger issues. His character is also trying to forget the love of his life Preeti, played by Kiara Advani.
The film has Kapoor in two avatars—as a college rebel who falls head over heels in love with a fellow medical student and then as a surgeon failing miserably at coping with having lost her.
As the very angry, bitter and dangerously self-destructive protagonist, Kapoor is in terrific form in the 2.43-minute trailer. Advani too is convincing as the beautiful, shy medical student.
With Kabir Singh, a lot is at stake for all the major players involved. It marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film. It is also the first important film in Advani’s career, who has so far been the part of only one major hit feature film—MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
After having given two box-office duds—Rangoon and Batti Gul Meter Chaalu—and then not been given his due in Padmaavat—Kapoor too needs Kabir Singh to reclaim his position as one of Bollywood’s successful leading men.
Also written by Vanga, Kabir Singh is slated to release on June 21.
Watch the trailer here:
