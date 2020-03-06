English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kabir Singh's Kunal Thakur to Be Seen In Kasautii Zindagii Kay

credits - INAS

credits - INAS

Kunal Thakur, who played Shahid Kapoor's on-screen friend in the blockbuster Kabir Singh, has joined the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 6, 2020, 1:06 PM IST
Share this:

Divya Drishti actress Parull Chaudhry and Kunal Thakur, who played Shahid Kapoor's on-screen friend in the blockbuster Kabir Singh, have joined the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

"Kasauti... is my debut on television and it couldn't have been better, because this is a legendary show. I grew up watching this show. TV as a medium is new to me but it's great fun," said Kunal about Kasauti..., which is a reboot of the 2001 show of the same name.

"On set, I am learning so many new things, the production people, director all are very nice and helpful. Working with Balaji Telefilms will give me a great exposure," he added.

Parull is also thrilled about joining the show. " Divya Drishti wrapped up less than two weeks ago and I was holidaying in Kerala when I got a call from Balaji Telefilms, so I was finalised without any audition or look-test, based on a previous audition. In Kasauti... I am playing Anurag's elder sister, Rakhi, who has returned from Canada."

Follow @News18Movies for more ​

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story