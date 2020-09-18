'Kabza' Poster Unveiled on Upendra’s Birthday

It was a great day for fans of southern superstar Upendra. On the birthday of the Kannada actor on Friday, his fans received the best gift from filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma – a sneak-peek into Upendra’s latest film!

Fans had been waiting for him to announce the next film and now their wish is fulfilled. Watch a small clip of Kabza here:

Upendra also took to his Instagram and shared a poster of the film, thanking RGV. Kabza is directed by R Chandru under Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises production. It has been dubbed as one his most ambitious projects till date.

Upendra, the birthday boy as well as the lead of Kabza, will play the role of an underworld don. The director affirms the character is purely fictional and has no roots in reality. If it appears so, it’s simply because he was inspired by real events. The film will revolve around the character’s life and legacy as a ruler of almost all of South India with control over almost everything.

Set in the 1940s to 1980s, the film will be made in seven languages. As seen in one of the hashtags used for this film on Twitter and Instagram, the team has been calling Kabza a pan-Indian movie. The original shoot for Kabza will be in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil. Other four languages will be dubbed over.

The shoot was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic but the director assures around 40% has been completed within the first 55 days of the shoot. As the original shoot is in three languages, each shot has to be taken three times, which adds to the shooting time.

Upendra has a large fan base in South, certainly so in Karnataka, and Twitter was flooded with birthday wishes for him. Apart from his direction and acting career, Upendra is active in politics and uses his social media platforms to raise voter awareness.