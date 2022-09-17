Kabzaa Teaser: Kiccha Sudeep and Upendra Starrer Gangster Drama Gives Netizens KGF, Baahubali Feels

After a series of blockbusters, the Kannada film industry is once again all set to release another big-screen entertainer, Kabzaa. Rana Daggubati unveiled the teaser of the film, on the eve of Upendra’s birthday. Trade Analyst, Taran Adarsh has shared the teaser on Twitter. “Rana Daggubati unveils teaser of pan-India film… After KGF, KGF2, 777Charlie and Vikrant Rona, Kannada film industry released another big screen entertainer: Kabzaa. Rana Daggubati unveiled Kabzaa Teaser on the eve of Upendra’s birthday,” Adarsh wrote alongside the video. The film is helmed by R Chandru and is bankrolled by R Chandrashekar.

The first glimpse of the film promises a high-octane crime thriller. Kabzaa stars Upendra, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Murli Sharma, Nawab Shah, and Kichcha Sudeepa, in an extended cameo. Shivarajkumar is also joining the cast in a special appearance. Fans cannot keep calm to watch Upendra, Sudeep and Shivarajkumar in one film.

The teaser reveals that Kabzaa is a story, filmed against the backdrop of pre-Independent India, in 1942. The introduction of the star cast gets full marks. While the style and crime quotient appears to be top-notch, fans have high expectations from the storyline.

In a follow-up tweet, Adarsh revealed Kabzaa is a period film about the rise of gangsters in India. It will be released in7 languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, Hindi and Marathi. The release date of the period drama hasn’t been announced yet.

Fans are drawing comparisons between Kabzaa, KGF, and Bahubali. “90% looks like KGF sequel and 10% bahubali,” one tweet read.

Another one called it “KGF 3 teaser without Yash.”

“KGF lite loading,” a third quipped.

However, a section of the Twitteratis is totally impressed with the film’s teaser.

One of the users on the microblogging site termed it a “blockbuster” while another said it gives “goosebumps.”

