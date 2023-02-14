Director R Chandru’s much-awaited Kannada period action drama, Kabzaa, starring Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep and Shriya Saran has dominated the headlines for a long time. Kabzaa narrates the story of a freedom fighter’s son, who grows up to rule the mafia world. Recently, a news update related to this film has surfaced on social media, which will be enough to make cine buffs from Canada excited about its release. As stated in the reports, Kabzaa will be released in the country a day earlier than its worldwide release on March 17.

Chandru came up with another interesting development, which made film lovers ecstatic. The director shared on Twitter that they are all set to roll out another track, titled Namami, after the amazing response received by the film’s title track. As specified in the tweet, Namami will be released on Aanandaaudio’s Youtube channel amid a grand event organised at Chennai on February 16, 2:34 PM. Chandru, alongside the tweet, has also shared some photographs of Shriya, who looks drop-dead gorgeous in a red lehenga and heavy jewellery. The frame composition of her photographs looks perfect, with diyas lit in the background.

With such a tremendous social media buzz around Kabzaa, fans are now eagerly looking forward to its trailer as well. There has been no update till now by Chandru regarding the trailer, which has been a major source of disappointment for them. Apart from the audio, viewers have to remain content with only the teaser of this film. The teaser looks terrific in every sense, whether it is the music or visuals. Released on September 17, 2022, the teaser garnered praise from all quarters. Some felt that Kabzaa may have a resemblance with the KGF franchise, but others believe that actor Upendra is not going to disappoint them. Social media users opined that Upendra has always experimented with a lot of genres in his films and will surely come up with an interesting plot line.

Read all the Latest Movies News here