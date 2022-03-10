Kacha Badam Fame Bhuban Badyakar’s New Song Again Rules Internet

It’s difficult to ignore the popularity that the viral Bengali song Kacha Badam has spawned over the last several months. While countless social media users in India, including celebrities, have jumped on the Kacha Badam bandwagon, the catchy melody has also traveled overseas. Bhuban Badyakar, the song’s originator and a West Bengal peanut vendor, is relishing the excitement around his song. Now, the singer he was recently spotted singing a new song named “Amar Notun Gari" (my new car).

He had lately been involved a horrible accident in which he had sustained serious injuries. He was brought to a facility in West Bengal’s Birbhum district,. Badyakar was learning to drive his new vehicle when he lost control and crashed into a wall. He sustained facial injuries. Now that Badyakar has healed from his injuries, his new song has gone viral.

The new song recounts an accident in which he was involved and how God protected him from more severe injuries.

Badyakar was also seen performing live recently at a bar in Kolkata’sPark Street. Badyakar seemed different than usual with a glittery coat and a new rock avatar.

Bhuvan Badyakar, a native of West Bengal’s Birbhum district’s Kuraljuri village, has become an overnight celebrity after a YouTube channel aught a video of him delivering the ‘Kacha Badam (raw peanuts)’ tune while selling peanuts, which synthesises Baul rhythms. Over the course of two months, the video has received more than 21 million views.

Badyakar may be seen in the unedited clip selling peanuts in trade for little trinkets and broken household objects. The video became viral, and it was taken up by vocalist and musician Nazmu Reachat, who created a fun remix of the song. Soon after many celebrities were seen making a reel on this song.

