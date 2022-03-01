CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kacha Badam Singer Bhuban Badyakar Rushed to Hospital After Car Accident in West Bengal

Bhuban Badyakar, the peanut seller from West Bengal who sang the viral ‘Kacha Badam’ song.

Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar met with a car accident on Monday. He is currently admitted to Suri Super Speciality Hospital in West Bengal.

Bhuban Badyakar, the peanut seller from West Bengal who sang the viral Bengali song ‘Kacha Badam,’ met with a car accident on Monday, February 28. The incident took place while he was learning how to drive his second-hand car which he purchased recently. The viral singer was rushed to the super speciality hospital as he has hurt his chest.

Bhuban’s song Kacha Badam has become the most viral song of the year so far with everyone hooked onto the catchy tune and lyrics and making Instagram Reels. Most recently, he was seen dancing to his own song in an Instagram Reel uploaded by actor Neel Bhattacharya. In a video uploaded on Instagram, Bhuban Badyakar is seen dancing to the song along with a group who are all doing the famous hook steps.

“With the Man Himself who sang this song. Support This Gem… Happy to meet him,” the caption of the video said.

Bhuban was seen last week performing live in Kolkata’s Someplace Else pub in Park Street. Wearing a glitzy jacket and a new rockstar avatar, Badyakar looked, unlike his usual self.

A resident of Kuraljuri village of West Bengal’s Birbhum district, Badyakar became an overnight sensation when a YouTube channel called ‘Ektara’ captured a video of him singing the ‘Kacha Badam (raw peanuts)’ song. Over the span of two months, the video has clocked in over 21 million views.

first published:March 01, 2022, 07:47 IST