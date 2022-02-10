Kacha Badam Singer Bhuban Badyakar Says, 'Yet to Receive Remuneration for Music Video'

The song Kacha Badam has set a new trend on social media. From teens, millennials to celebrities, everyone is seen enjoying the tunes of the catchy number. However, do you know the voice behind the popular song?

The song has been sung by a peanut seller from the streets of Birbhum, West Bengal. Meet Bhuban Badyakar, who, with the power of the digital media, became a star overnight. Reportedly, Bhuban came up with this song as a marketing tool to promote his peanut selling business.

However, the latest reports say that even though Bhuban’s song has been trending on the internet and has gained him massive popularity, he has yet to receive his remuneration after he was approached to record a song in a studio. Bhuban hails from Kuraljuri village in West Bengal.

After attaining popularity, Bhuban Badyakar sang the song for a music video and he also appeared in it. For this, an agreement was also signed with him. But, in a recent interview, Bhuban revealed that he has not been paid for it. Reportedly, an agreement of 60 or 40 percent was signed with him.

Bhuban said, “YouTube people had come and paid some money but the audio and video which had been recorded in the studio. They haven’t even paid him a single rupee for that.”

In the interview, Bhuban shared that by selling peanuts (raw almonds), he used to earn 200 to 250 rupees a day. But since the popularity extended, many approached him for the work and left by paying around 2000-3000 rupees.

