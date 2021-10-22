Kader Khan Birth Anniversary: Iconic Dialogues Written by the Legendary Actor for Amitabh Bachchan

Cinema mera ghar hai, Dialogues mera pasha hai, Jab man kare aa jana, Kader Khan naam hai, aur pyaar se log mujhe bulaate hain…Writer No.1. This modification of the famous Coolie No.1 line is an apt description for the legendary writer and actor Kader Khan. The first visual that comes to mind when we think of the late legend is his hilarious scenes with Govinda, but the real property that the glittering world of Hindi films will forever cherish, are the dialogues he penned that did not just create iconic moments but also made stars.

The Govinda-Kader Khan duo is the Jodi no.1 for many as they had many successful partnerships on screen but his contribution behind the camera as a writer has been the finest when his lines are mouthed by the legendary voice of Amitabh Bachchan.

On the late actor’s birth anniversary, we look back at some of these lines that played a major role in the legacy of both these great men. Here are some of the most iconic dialogues Kader Khan wrote for Amitabh Bachchan.

Coolie (1983)

Bachpan se sar par Allah ka haath aur Allahrakkha hai hai apne saath, baaju par saat sau Chhiyaasi ka hai billa, bees number ki beedi peeta hoon aur naam hai Iqbal.

Agneepath (1990)

Vijay Deena Nath Chauhan, pura naam, baap ka naam Deena Nath Chauhan, maa ka naam Suhasini Chauhan, gaon Maandva, umra chhattis saal, nau mahina, aath din aur ye solahvaa ghanta chaalu hai.

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

Aisa to aadmi life mein do-ich time bhaagta hai, Olympic ka race ho ya police ka case ho.

Kaaliya (1981)

Ham bhi wo hain jo jahaan khade ho jaaye to line waheen se shuru hoti hai.

Satte pe satta (1982)

Apun Daaru nahi peeta, daaru peene se liver kharab hota hai.

With films like Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Parvarish, Suhaag, Dharam-Veer, Mr. Natwarlal, and many more to his credit, there is a library of such one-liners that you should explore and enjoy.

