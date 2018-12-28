English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kader Khan Critical, Put on a BiPAP Ventilator After Complaints of Breathlessness
In a sudden turn of events, veteran actor Kader Khan was rushed to the hospital.
In a sudden turn of events, veteran actor Kader Khan was rushed to the hospital.
In a sudden turn of events, veteran actor Kader Khan was rushed to the hospital. The actor, who is currently stationed in Canada with his son Sarfaraz and daughter-in-law Shahista reportedly complained of breathlessness and was shifted from a normal ventilator to a special ventilator.
As per reports, his deteriorating health condition was one of the reasons to put him on a BiPAP ventilator instead of a normal one.
It is reported that the actor shows symptoms of pneumonia and is unable to communicate. His health continues to remain delicate.
His son Sarfaraz told a media portal that recently Kader underwent knee surgery. Despite successful surgery, the actor couldn't walk owing to his ill health. "The surgery did not go wrong. It was just that my father refused to get up after the surgery. We were told that he has to make an effort and try to start walking from the next day. He just didn't do that and..." said Sarfaraz.
The actor is said to be suffering from Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). It is a degenerative disease involving slow deterioration and loss of specific volumes of the brain. The condition leads to symptoms including loss of balance, slowing of movement, difficulty moving the eyes, and dementia. This health issue is extremely rare, though.
Kader Khan is known for his roles in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Joru Ka Ghulam, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Aunty No. 1 and Judwaa among others.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
As per reports, his deteriorating health condition was one of the reasons to put him on a BiPAP ventilator instead of a normal one.
It is reported that the actor shows symptoms of pneumonia and is unable to communicate. His health continues to remain delicate.
His son Sarfaraz told a media portal that recently Kader underwent knee surgery. Despite successful surgery, the actor couldn't walk owing to his ill health. "The surgery did not go wrong. It was just that my father refused to get up after the surgery. We were told that he has to make an effort and try to start walking from the next day. He just didn't do that and..." said Sarfaraz.
The actor is said to be suffering from Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). It is a degenerative disease involving slow deterioration and loss of specific volumes of the brain. The condition leads to symptoms including loss of balance, slowing of movement, difficulty moving the eyes, and dementia. This health issue is extremely rare, though.
Kader Khan is known for his roles in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Joru Ka Ghulam, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Aunty No. 1 and Judwaa among others.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results