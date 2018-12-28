LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Kader Khan Critical, Put on a BiPAP Ventilator After Complaints of Breathlessness

In a sudden turn of events, veteran actor Kader Khan was rushed to the hospital.

News18.com

Updated:December 28, 2018, 11:13 AM IST
In a sudden turn of events, veteran actor Kader Khan was rushed to the hospital. The actor, who is currently stationed in Canada with his son Sarfaraz and daughter-in-law Shahista reportedly complained of breathlessness and was shifted from a normal ventilator to a special ventilator.

As per reports, his deteriorating health condition was one of the reasons to put him on a BiPAP ventilator instead of a normal one.

It is reported that the actor shows symptoms of pneumonia and is unable to communicate. His health continues to remain delicate.

His son Sarfaraz told a media portal that recently Kader underwent knee surgery. Despite successful surgery, the actor couldn't walk owing to his ill health. "The surgery did not go wrong. It was just that my father refused to get up after the surgery. We were told that he has to make an effort and try to start walking from the next day. He just didn't do that and..." said Sarfaraz.

The actor is said to be suffering from Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). It is a degenerative disease involving slow deterioration and loss of specific volumes of the brain. The condition leads to symptoms including loss of balance, slowing of movement, difficulty moving the eyes, and dementia. This health issue is extremely rare, though.

Kader Khan is known for his roles in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Joru Ka Ghulam, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Aunty No. 1 and Judwaa among others.

