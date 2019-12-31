Kader Khan Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts About the Actor

Kader Khan was a well-known Bollywood actor and comedian who died a year ago on December 31, 2018.

In a career spanning over four decades, he worked in over 300 films.

Here are a few lesser known facts about the legendary actor:

-- Before entering into the film industry, Kader Khan used to teach at M H Saboo Siddik College of Engineering as a professor of Civil Engineering in Mumbai.

-- Kader Khan got his first break-through in a play. Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was present in the audience, was very impressed with Khan’s performance. Dilip Kumar soon cast Khan in his next film.

-- The Daag actor, apart from appearing in more than 300 Bollywood films, has also written dialogues for many movies. His dialogues were quite popular among the audiences for their humour.

-- Khan was the go to comic in Bollywood in the 1980s and 90s. Known for his comic timing, Khan formed a formidable partnership with Govinda. They acted in many hits such as Coolie No. 1, Dulhe Raja and Hero No. 1.

-- His son Sarfaraz Khan is also an actor and producer and has worked in successful films like Salman Khan-starrers Tere Naam and Wanted.

-- Kader Khan was awarded with India’s fourth-highest civilian award Padma Shri in 2019.

