Kader Khan’s Eldest Son Abdul Quddus Passes Away in Canada

Late actor Kader Khan’s eldest son from his first wife, Abdul Quddus has breathed his last in Canada. As of now, the cause of his death remains unknown. Kader too had passed away in Canada at the age of 81 after being ill for a long time.

According to a report published in Pinkvilla, Abdul chose to stay away from entertainment industry and was apparently a security officer at an airport. Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani has also confirmed the news by sharing some throwback photos of the late actor with his late son.

In an earlier interview, Kader had revealed that the reason why he had stopped doing the roles of a villain was because of Abdul. Sharing an incident that made the difference for him, Kader said that once Abdul had come home with a head injury after having a fight with his friends. The versatile actor mentioned that Abdul used to indulge in arguments and fights with his friends and classmates because of the on-screen image of his father. His friends would often tell him that his father beats people in the movies and in the end, gets beaten up. He did not like this attitude of his friends and it would more than often lead them getting in a brawl. So after the head injury incident, the veteran actor was so hurt and upset that he stopped doing negative villain roles altogether.

Kader is currently survived by his wife, Hajra and his two sons, Sarfaraz and Shahnawaaz. He was not only an exceptional actor but was also a great writer who has written some unforgettable dialogues for Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. He is remembered for his contributionin over 300 films. The celebrated entertainer was posthumously conferred with the Padma Shri in 2019 by the Government of India. For the unversed, Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian award in India.