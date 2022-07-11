Kaduva Based on Life of My Grandfather Kuruvachan, Claims This Man

Prithviraj-starrer Kaduva finally hit the silver screen after a long-drawn legal battle with Pala native Kuruvunalkunnel Jose aka Kuruvachan. After the release of the film, the grandchild of Kuruvachan, Jose Nelluvelil criticised director Shaji Kailas and lead actor Prithviraj. He claimed it insulted him and his family.

Jose claimed that the story of Kuduva was not from the imagination of screenwriter Jinu Abraham but from incidents that happened in the life of his grandfather.

Jose has uploaded a series with just 12 episodes on YouTube for those who are interested in knowing the truth. According to Jose, his grandfather only wanted the filmmakers to acknowledge that the movie’s screenplay was based on his life.

The Malayalam film Kaduva has also been receiving flak from cinema-goers, who have found certain scenes insensitive towards differently-abled children. Actor Prithviraj offered an apology for the mistake and the scene in question has now been removed.

In the controversial scene, the protagonist said that differently-abled children were born that way due to the sins of their parents. The action drama has been co-produced by Prithviraj Productions. After the outrage, the actor issued an apology.

He wrote, “Sorry. It was a mistake. We acknowledge and accept it (folded hands-emoji).” The director of the movie, Shaji Kailas, also came forward with a detailed explanation and an unconditional apology for inflicting pain on the parents of children with disabilities.

Shaji wrote, “I request you to consider it as a mistake on our part and forgive us. The fact is that screenwriter Jinu, who wrote the scene, and I, who directed the sequence or Prithviraj, who acted in the scene did not think about the other aspects of the dialogue when we were shooting it. We were only thinking about conveying the extent of the villain’s cruelty to the audience.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.