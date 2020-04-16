MOVIES

Kahaani Coronikaaaa Ki: Urvashi Dholakia Breaks The Internet With Her 'Komolika' Lockdown Meme

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 9:07 AM IST
Actress Urvashi Dholakia -- the original Komolika -- proves that she is a good sport.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3, netizens took to social media to share hilarious lockdown memes about the coronavirus.

Apart from Bollywood, fans also used Urvashi in her Komolika avatar from "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" to create fun memes.

Urvashi played along and shared her favourite meme of the character on her Instagram with a caption stating: "Kahaani Coronikaaaa ki".

Komolika was the main antagonist in the original 2001 show. In its reboot, actress Hina Khan was roped in to play the role. Weeks later, Aamna Sharif played the baddie whose sole purpose is to ruin the lives of the show's protagonists -- Anurag and Prerna.

